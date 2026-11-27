Canadian star Alphonso Davies rejoined Bayern Munich training Friday after a hamstring injury, though his status for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV remains uncertain.

MUNICH - Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies returned to team training with Bayern Munich on Friday, two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury. The German club said the 26-year-old fullback and forward Serge Gnabry, who was also recovering from a hamstring injury, rejoined their teammates ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV.

"The pair have now taken the next step towards their comeback," Bayern said in a statement. Davies was not listed among the injured players ruled out for the match, although Bayern did not confirm his availability. Bayern is dealing with a mounting injury crisis, with Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer all sidelined.

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Davies National Team Injury

Davies suffered a minor muscle tear in his left hamstring in the fifth minute of Canada's 3-2 win over Guatemala on Nov. 13 in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal action. It was his first start for the national team since tearing his ACL in March 2025. That earlier injury kept him out for an extended period and made his return to the national team a significant milestone.

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Davies appeared in only one game for Canada at this year's FIFA World Cup due to a hamstring injury, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the round of 32. His limited World Cup role was a disappointment for Canadian fans, but his return to club training signals progress in his recovery.

Davies has appeared in eight games for Bayern this season, last suiting up Nov. 7 against Mainz before joining Canada for camp. Since joining Bayern, Davies has become one of the club's most important players, known for his exceptional pace and ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch. His return to training comes at a crucial time for Bayern, which is managing a crowded fixture schedule and several key absences.

Bayern Squad Status

The club did not provide a timeline for when Davies might return to competitive action, and his status for Saturday's match remains uncertain. Bayern has not confirmed whether Davies or Gnabry will be included in the squad against Hamburger SV. The club said both players have taken the next step toward their comebacks but stopped short of guaranteeing they will play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026. The Canadian Press