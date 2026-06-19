Canada's Dairy Industry Struggles to Meet Whey Protein Demand

The Canadian dairy industry is facing a shortage of whey protein, a key ingredient in various products such as protein-heavy foods, supplements, and protein-laden coffee drinks. The shortage has led to a surge in prices, with whey protein concentrate trading at over US$13 per pound in the U.S., up 250 per cent from a year ago. Manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand, and some are finding ways to mitigate the costs by buying more whey than needed. However, this may not be sustainable in the long term, and consumers may soon start voting with their dollar and switch to more affordable protein alternatives.

The Canadian dairy industry is struggling to keep up with the surge in demand for whey protein , a low-calorie, easily digestible supplement used in various products such as protein-heavy foods, supplements, and protein-laden coffee drinks.

Whey protein prices have skyrocketed, with whey protein concentrate trading at over US$13 per pound in the U.S., up 250 per cent from a year ago. This has led to a shortage of whey protein for manufacturers, causing them to struggle to meet the demand. The dairy industry is unable to increase production quickly to meet the demand, as making more whey is not as easy as cranking up production.

Whey is a byproduct of the cheesemaking process, and increasing production requires significant investment in new facilities and equipment. As a result, manufacturers are forced to pass on the increased costs to their clients, leading to a drop in orders. Some companies, such as Flourish Pancakes, are finding ways to mitigate the costs by buying more whey than needed to get ahead of possible future price increases.

However, this may not be sustainable in the long term, and consumers may soon start voting with their dollar and switch to more affordable protein alternatives. Some of these alternatives include pea, soy, hemp, brown rice, and other plant- or dairy-based proteins. The trend is also seen in Europe, where prices for some whey protein concentrates more than doubled in May from the year before.

The Canadian government has announced a billion-dollar investment to increase its production capacity for more proteins to meet growing demand. However, this investment will take time to come to fruition, and manufacturers are still struggling to meet the demand. In the meantime, consumers may have to pay the price for the shortage of whey protein





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Whey Protein Dairy Industry Protein Demand Price Surge Shortage Affordable Alternatives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cute, tiny and in short supply: What can Canada learn from South Korea's birthrate turnaround?Canada also faces a record-low fertility rate, and experts are looking to South Korea to see what they're doing right after years of plummeting birthrates.

Read more »

Climate change education, training comes to the Canadian construction industryThe climate is changing and it is having an impact on education and training in the construction industry too.

Read more »

New York mayor, other leaders push to end horse carriage industry after Indian teen's deathNEW YORK (AP) — A teenager from India who was killed when a Central Park carriage horse bolted from its driver was on a family trip celebrating his high school graduation and died trying to save his mother.

Read more »

New York mayor, other leaders push to end horse carriage industry after Indian teen's deathA teenager from India who was killed when a Central Park carriage horse bolted from its driver was on a family trip celebrating his high school graduation and died trying to save his mother.

Read more »