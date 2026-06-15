Canada's Culture Minister Defends Government's Stance on Online Streaming Act Amidst Industry Criticism

Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, has pushed back against criticisms from the film and television sector regarding the government's move to roll back the Online Streaming Act. The act, also known as Bill C-11, aimed to triple the contributions of foreign-owned streamers towards domestic content production. Industry leaders have expressed frustration and concern over the government's decision, with some suggesting that Ottawa has 'sold out' Canadian culture. In response, Ottawa plans to inject $600 million annually to support Canada's audio and audiovisual sectors, with details to be announced later.

Canada's Culture Minister, Marc Miller , has refuted criticisms from the film and television industry stakeholders who allege that Ottawa has caved in to U.S. tech interests regarding the Online Streaming Act .

Miller, in an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail, stated that the government's priority is to support Canadian culture and that they are committed to creating stability in the broadcasting system. The government has decided to review its May policy, which would have increased foreign-owned streamers' contributions to domestic content production from 5% to 15% of their Canadian revenues. This decision comes amidst a legal challenge by MPA-Canada, representing major Hollywood studios, against the CRTC's decision.

Industry leaders like Warren P. Sonoda and Kyle Irving have expressed concern and frustration over the government's U-turn, stating that the industry had been working towards fair contributions from global streaming platforms. To address these concerns, Ottawa plans to inject $600 million annually to support Canada's audio and audiovisual sectors, with details to be announced later. Miller acknowledged that public investment cannot entirely replace long-term structural obligations and that any new government could amend the law.

The government will continue to pursue a domestic revenue contribution from streamers, although it may not be as high as in other countries like France, Italy, or Germany. Netflix Canada's former director of public policy had previously advocated for a mandated contribution of no more than 2%





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Entertainment Online Streaming Act Bill C-11 Marc Miller Canadian Culture Film And Television Industry CRTC MPA-Canada Netflix Domestic Content Production

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