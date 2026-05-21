Canada's CRTC sets new rules for online streaming services

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has announced new rules requiring large online streaming services to contribute 15% of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content. Contribution requirements for traditional broadcasters, which currently pay between 30 and 45%, will be lowered to 25%. The new financial contribution rules apply to streamers and broadcasters with at least $25 million in annual Canadian broadcasting revenues.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ( CRTC ) has announced new rules requiring large online streaming services to contribute 15% of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content.

Contribution requirements for traditional broadcasters, which currently pay between 30 and 45%, will be lowered to 25%. The new financial contribution rules apply to streamers and broadcasters with at least $25 million in annual Canadian broadcasting revenues. Most of the streamers' financial contribution can go toward content, though the CRTC is imposing rules on how that money must be spent for the largest streamers.

For instance, streamers with Canadian revenues of more than $100 million annually must direct 30% of spending toward partnerships with Canadian broadcasters and independent producers. The new financial contribution rules are part of the CRTC's implementation of the Online Streaming Act, which the U.S. has identified as a trade irritant ahead of trade negotiations with Canada.

The CRTC is also establishing a new fund to support specific TV channels, including CPAC, the Canadian service that provides direct coverage of political events





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