Canada's Consul General Residence Sale and Renovation Controversy

The news text discusses the sale of Canada's consul general's former residence in New York and the controversy surrounding the purchase of a new luxury condominium for the official residence. The text also mentions the renovation costs and the accessibility issues with the residence.

A building at 432 Park Avenue is reflected in another skyscraper in Manhattan, New York, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. The former residence of Canada 's consul general in New York has sold for US$8.05 million after nearly two years on the market.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed the sale price -- which amounts to just over C$11 million -- on Monday after receiving an offer on the five-bedroom apartment on Park Avenue in March. The apartment was originally listed for US$9.5 million -- about C$13 million -- in August 2024. Senior government officials said at the time that the sale was necessary because the residence needed millions of dollars in renovations.

In response to the initial controversy surrounding the residences, Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark was called to testify in a House of Commons committee. The committee heard that it wasn't in compliance with Canada's accessibility legislation and the co-operative board in charge of the building had imposed restrictions on events that could be held on site. Concerns about the residence were first raised in 2014 and there were plans for renovations.

Those were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee heard that renovation costs significantly rose and were ultimately not expected to solve some fundamental issues with the apartment. Government officials at the time said purchasing the new apartment in Steinway Tower, a building known as the world's thinnest skyscraper, would ultimately save Canadian taxpayers money. The Park Avenue apartment, however, did not sell quickly.

Online realtor websites show the price first dropped in June 2025, and then again to US$7.9 million last September





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Canada Consul General Residence Sale Renovation Controversy Luxury Condo Accessibility Legislation Steinway Tower Billionaires' Row Central Park Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Canadian Taxpayers COVID-19 Pandemic House Of Commons Committee Tom Clark

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