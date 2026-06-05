Canada's healthcare system is complex and in need of reform. The country has 13 provincial and territorial systems, multiple electronic medical record vendors, and a physician workforce largely operating outside direct government control. The Internet offers a better model, with common protocols and competition and innovation flourishing. PrescribeIT attempted to create a national product, but governments should focus on defining open-source prescribing and interoperability protocols, allowing vendors to develop solutions that fit their workflows.

Canada 's healthcare system is complex, with 13 provincial and territorial systems, multiple electronic medical record vendors, and a physician workforce largely operating outside direct government control.

The Internet offers a better model, with common protocols and competition and innovation flourishing. PrescribeIT attempted to create a national product, but governments should focus on defining open-source prescribing and interoperability protocols, allowing vendors to develop solutions that fit their workflows. In Australia, the government introduced a social media delay for children under 16, which has been successful.

However, Canadian tax rules limit deductions for older seniors, leaving them with limited resources. The tax code should change to address this issue. In a related story, a man donated his body to the university's human anatomy body donation program after he died, allowing his teaching to continue through his body.

Additionally, a woman's mother died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, and her brain was autopsied and removed for research, thanks to the efforts of the late Dr. Catherine Bergeron at the former Canadian Brain Tissue Bank. Furthermore, U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra has never been a fan of Canada, and the U.S. 13th Amendment allows for unpaid forced labor by convicted prisoners, which is a unique aspect of the U.S. legal system.

Some suggest imposing tariffs on countries that allow forced labor, including the U.S., to pressure them into changing their laws. The U.S. could also enhance its reputation as an anti-slavery power by urging the repeal of the penal clause in the 13th Amendment. In other news, a Manitoba minister called for a national trucking registry after a fatal accident involving a decertified company, highlighting the need for a single health system in Canada.

The Internet's success came from common protocols, not a single mandated browser, device, or software platform, and Canada should follow a similar approach to healthcare





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