Canada's climate targets at risk as government struggles to provide modelling

The federal government is facing increased pressure to state whether it knows how some of its recent policy changes will affect Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin was peppered with questions on the issue at a parliamentary committee hearing on Thursday.

The federal government is facing increased pressure to state whether it knows how some of its recent policy changes will affect Canada 's greenhouse gas emissions .

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin was peppered with questions on the issue at a parliamentary committee hearing on Thursday. Bloc Québécois MP Patrick Bonin pressed Dabrusin on whether the government had modelling to show how it plans to lower emissions, considering the amount of climate policy rollbacks over the past year. Dabrusin pointed to the government's methane regulations, published in December, as an example of a measure the government is taking to lower Canada's emissions.

When Bonin pressed her on the entirety of the government's policy changes, Dabrusin pointed to the publication of the national inventory report in April - although the figures in that report are from 2024 and precede the Carney government and its policy changes. Later in the hearing, Environment Canada Deputy Minister Mollie Johnson said that while the department provides analysis and advice, it has some work to do on crunching the numbers to determine the impact on Canada's emissions.

A senior government official said part of the trouble with doing modelling before the government announces new measures - and sometimes even after - is that the announcements often lack details. Prime Minister Mark Carney has for months been accused of backsliding on Canada's climate initiatives. Former Liberal environment minister Steven Guilbeault announced his plans to resign as an MP earlier this week, citing the government's new direction on climate.

The government still has not produced modelling to show how those changes would affect Canada's emissions. The government did publish a progress report in December, which showed Canada's best-case scenario model had the country achieving only a 28 per cent reduction in emissions from 2005 levels in 2030. Under the Paris climate agreement, Canada committed to reducing its emissions by 40 to 45 per cent from the 2005 level by 2030.

A study in February by the Canadian Climate Institute suggested Canada is not on track to meet any of its climate targets - the 2026 interim emissions reduction target, the 2030 Paris Agreement commitment and the long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Tim Gray, the executive director of Environmental Defence, said Dabrusin's testimony at Thursday's committee hearing amounted to her defending the indefensible





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