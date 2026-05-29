Canada's Business Leaders Share Their Big Ideas on How to Kickstart the Economy

In this edition, we look at the big ideas from Canada's business leaders on how to kickstart the economy. We also explore the challenges facing Lululemon, the athleisure behemoth, and the efforts of a group of Bay Street titans to hack mortality. Additionally, we examine the impact of relying on low-wage foreign workers on Canada's productivity.

In this edition, we look at athleisure behemoth Lululemon , which is fraying as new CEO Heidi O'Neill gears up to take over in September. A group of Bay Street titans, including an astronaut, are trying to hack mortality and have launched an app to help the rest of us do the same.

Justine Hendricks, a business-savvy executive at Farm Credit Canada, is trying to drag the crown corporation and investors who want to finance agriculture into the 21st century. We also meet the business-savvy smut-mongers of the Great Hot North who have spawned a global romance novel renaissance, giving audiences exactly what they need.

Additionally, we talk to Vancouver billionaire Ryan Beedie, who has the Midas touch but is having trouble convincing his own kids to take over his business. In this issue, we present our annual benchmark study of women in corporate leadership, highlighting what corporate Canada can learn from companies that pursue gender equity. We also look at Top Aces Inc., one of Canada's most successful defence companies, which helps train foreign militaries in an increasingly dangerous world.

The Squamish Nation is building a skyline-defining 11-tower development on reclaimed territory in Vancouver that represents a path to economic independence, but not everyone is happy about it. Furthermore, we asked 18 leaders from a range of sectors for big ideas on how to kickstart the Canadian economy. Our economics team also looks at what's in store for the coming year, covering trade and markets, defence and manufacturing.

We explore why Canada's productivity lags, and whether it's because we rely too much on low-wage foreign workers rather than technology. Lawrence Stroll, a Montreal fashion magnate, is funnelling untold amounts of cash into transforming his Aston Martin F1 team into a champion. In our Made in Canada series, we went inside a downtown-Toronto facility that makes uranium pellets for the CANDU nuclear reactors at Pickering and Darlington.

We also examine the future of artificial intelligence and billable hours, and where to make the most money. Additionally, we went to Norfolk County to meet some of the migrant farm workers who are crucial to Canada's agricultural industry. Many executives are not alright and are turning to psychedelic treatments to help them cope with the chaos. Blackberry's new media-shy chief executive dishes on the former smartphone giant's plans to conquer another market - inside your car.

Finally, we look at Napoleon, a barbecue maker that plays up its made-in-Canada bona fides, but building more products at home is easier said than done





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lululemon Heidi O'neill Bay Street Titans Mortality Justine Hendricks Farm Credit Canada Agriculture Ryan Beedie Vancouver Billionaire Top Aces Inc. Defence Companies Squamish Nation Economic Independence Canadian Economy Productivity Low-Wage Foreign Workers Technology Lawrence Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team Artificial Intelligence Billable Hours Migrant Farm Workers Psychedelic Treatments Blackberry Napoleon Barbecue Maker

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