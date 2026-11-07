Canada's Broken Sports Infrastructure: The Urgent Need for a National Strategy

The Future of Sport in Canada Commission reveals a crisis in sports facilities. Half of public pools are outdated. A new national strategy aims to fix the fragmented system and improve access.

The Future of Sport in Canada Commission has released a critical report highlighting a severe shortage of adequate, safe, and accessible sport facilities across the nation. This extensive review concludes that the current infrastructure is fragmented and broken, limiting participation at all levels. The commission calls for the immediate implementation of a national sport infrastructure strategy to determine which facilities require new construction or renovation to meet modern standards.

The Aging State of Canadian Pools

Statistics Canada data from 2022 reveals that 50 per cent of public indoor pools in Canada were constructed between 1970 and 1999. This situation is even more pronounced in Ontario, where approximately 56 per cent of such facilities fall into that older demographic bracket. These numbers indicate that half of the public indoor pools have now surpassed their average useful life, creating significant operational and safety challenges for communities nationwide.

Also read Commission Calls for Crown Corporation Overhaul of Broken Canadian Sports System

The Etobicoke Olympium in Toronto serves as a prominent example of this national decay. The facility, which opened 50 years ago, hosted the Canadian national championship and aquatic events during the 1976 Paralympics. It is also the training ground where swim star Summer McIntosh began her career. Despite its historic significance, the 50-metre pool now shows its age, with swimmers reporting injuries such as cuts on their feet from deteriorating tiles.

Environmental control issues further compound the physical decay of these venues. Marc Spackman, the head coach and director of swimming for the Etobicoke Swim Club, noted that breathing becomes difficult due to inconsistent heating and that icy conditions on the deck make walking treacherous. These problems reflect a broader trend where facilities built for specific events, like the Canada Games or the 2015 Pan Am Games, are now struggling to maintain basic functionality.

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Stakeholder Views on the Infrastructure Crisis

Swimming Canada estimates that the useful life is 46 years for 25-metre indoor pools and 40 years for 50-metre indoor pools. However, these figures assume pools built with today's technology, making the current state of older facilities even more concerning. The 2019 Canadian Infrastructure Report Card found that 30 to 35 per cent of the country's culture, recreation, and sports facilities were in fair condition or worse.

The commission's final report, released this past spring, emphasizes that many existing facilities are in urgent need of repairs. It specifically notes that remote and Indigenous communities experience even greater challenges with accessing facilities. This scarcity limits opportunities for participation, creating a barrier for athletes ranging from local amateurs to future Olympic champions like Brittany MacLean and Victor Davis, who once trained in these same declining venues.

Mackenzie Barwell and CBC Sports reporter Karissa Donkin have discussed how Australia's approach to sport might offer Canada clues on how to fix its system. The report describes the current Canadian sport system as broken and fragmented, requiring a unified approach rather than isolated local fixes. This perspective underscores the need for a coordinated national effort to address the growing deficit in public sport infrastructure.

Real-World Impact and Future Strategy

The lack of facilities has concrete consequences for daily life and athletic development. The commission noted that a lack of facilities explains why there are at least 8,000 people on wait lists for swim programs in Vancouver alone. In Ontario, the situation is similarly dire. At the Etobicoke Swim Club, Marc Spackman estimates the club could double, triple, or even quadruple its size if adequate space were available.

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To address these issues, the commission calls for provinces and territories to work with the federal government on a strategy that centralizes data around Canada's sport facilities. This data-driven approach aims to find ways for more Canadians to use available resources effectively. The federal government cannot tackle this alone, as much of the country's public sports infrastructure is owned and operated by municipalities or belongs to schools.

The proposed national strategy seeks to determine exactly which facilities need to be built or renovated. By putting all data in one place, stakeholders can better allocate resources and ensure that modern-day standards are met. This move is essential for ensuring that sports facilities are accessible, safe, and capable of supporting the diverse needs of the Canadian population.