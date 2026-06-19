Canada's Banking Regulator Reduces Capital Cushion for Big Banks, Boosting Lending

Canada's banking regulator has reduced the capital cushion the country's biggest banks must reserve, freeing up lending for businesses and consumers as Ottawa looks to attract private financing to boost infrastructure building.

Canada 's banking regulator has reduced the capital cushion the country's biggest banks must reserve, freeing up lending for businesses and consumers as Ottawa looks to attract private financing to boost infrastructure building.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said Thursday it lowered the higher capital levels to provide banks with greater capacity for lending to help Canada's economies as trade routes and geopolitical relationships shift. In recent years, analysts, bankers, and other industry watchers have advocated for loosening capital requirements as Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to bolster Canada's waning productivity and economic growth.

In December 2022, OSFI started ratcheting up capital requirements as a buffer against an economic downturn. But banks have withstood the threat of loan losses and high inflation and have been asking for more flexibility to deploy capital to consumers and businesses. The resilience released by OSFI, the cost of which was very low, has high benefits to the economy.

In recent months, OSFI has had conversations with the Department of Finance, the Bank of Canada, and the Financial Institution Supervisory Committee on the need to unleash investment capital and take opportunities to support the critical 'hinge moment' where the economy must 'adjust'. If we mis-calibrate, if we were overly conservative in our buffers, we might weaken that adjustment, and that would be a bigger long-term threat to prudential health than releasing the buffer that we have now.

The domestic stability buffer (DSB) - capital that banks must maintain to withstand an economic downturn - will reduce to 3.0 per cent from 3.5 per cent of a bank's risk-weighted assets. The regulator has held the previous level since June 2023, after a series of increases, which required banks to hold onto billions of dollars in excess cash.

The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio - a measure of a lender's ability to absorb losses - lowered to 11 per cent from 11.5 per cent. Banks typically hold on to more cash than required to avoid falling below the regulatory minimum. If sudden issues arise, a bank's CET1 ratio could fall. If capital levels were to drop to 10.9 per cent or lower, OSFI would require a bank to undertake a remediation plan.

Banks are sitting on capital cushions that far exceed the requirement, at an average of 13.5 per cent. This means banks have chosen to hold onto $74-billion in excess cash. Lenders could add a combined total of $673-billion in risk-weighted assets to their balance sheets, according to the regulator





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Canada Banking Regulator Capital Cushion Lending Infrastructure Building Private Financing Trade Routes Geopolitical Relationships Economic Growth Productivity Capital Requirements Trade Routes Geopolitical Relationships Economic Growth Productivity Capital Requirements Domestic Systemically Important Banks Domestic Stability Buffer Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Weighted Assets Excess Cash Remediation Plan

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