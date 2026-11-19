OSFI proposed cutting capital requirements for small and mid-sized banks to narrow the gap with the big six lenders, with final rules expected in late 2027 or early 2028.

Canada's banking regulator proposed changes on Thursday to level the playing field between the country's dominant lenders and smaller banks and credit unions. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, or OSFI, said the proposal aims to increase competition in the financial sector.

The changes require public consultation before final guidelines are issued. The proposal aligns with Prime Minister Mark Carney's goal of enhancing competition in the financial sector. Canada's big six banks control over 90 per cent of banking assets, while some smaller players have disappeared through consolidation. Canadian Western Bank, HSBC Canada and segments of Laurentian Bank have been absorbed into bigger banks.

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Credit unions have also consolidated to compete with the big banks. The proposed changes include giving small and mid-sized banks more room to lend and take on risk, simplifying capital rules, and adjusting capital requirements to better match the risks of different types of assets. Peter Routledge, OSFI's head, said the regulator has dramatically lowered the imbalance in capital required between small banks and large banks.

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OSFI Head Explains Impact On Borrowers

If you are a borrower, you will have six systemically important banks that can compete for your business, and now you will start to have more smaller, less well-known financial institutions that might also choose to compete, he said in an interview. These rules would apply to new entrants, so new entrants now will see less of a competitive imbalance, Routledge said.

He added that the regulator has seen an uptick in applicants and the market should see more entrants next year. Those entrants could include provincial credit unions looking to join the federal credit union system and global fintechs. The new capital rules will apply to residential mortgages, small and medium-sized business lending, and corporate lending.

OSFI has shrunk the gap for capital requirements between small and medium-sized banks and large banks by anywhere from 50 per cent to two-thirds, depending on the category of the loan. That means smaller banks would have to set aside less capital for low-risk mortgages.

Specific Capital Requirement Changes For Mortgages

For example, loans worth less than half of a home's value would see their risk weight cut to 10 per cent from 20 per cent. Mortgages with a loan-to-value of 50 per cent to 60 per cent would drop to 12.5 per cent from 25 per cent. Final changes will come into effect in late 2027 or early 2028, OSFI said. The regulator said the proposal is subject to public consultation before final guidelines are issued.

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The changes are part of a broader push to increase competition in a sector dominated by a handful of large lenders. Smaller banks and credit unions have long argued that capital rules put them at a disadvantage relative to the big six. The big six banks are Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

The proposal follows a period of consolidation in the Canadian banking sector. Canadian Western Bank, HSBC Canada and segments of Laurentian Bank have been absorbed into bigger banks, reducing the number of independent competitors. Credit unions have also consolidated to compete with the big banks. Routledge said the regulator expects more entrants next year, including provincial credit unions looking to join the federal credit union system and global fintechs.

Final Implementation Timeline And Consultation Process

He said the changes would apply to new entrants as well, reducing the competitive imbalance they face. The final changes will come into effect in late 2027 or early 2028, OSFI said. The regulator said the proposal requires public consultation before final guidelines are issued. The proposal is part of a push to increase competition in the sector, which is dominated by the big six banks.