Canada's Ambassador Urges Calm as CUSMA Review Approaches

As the July 1 review date for the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement nears, Ambassador Mark Wiseman assures business leaders that the trade pact will remain stable, outlining the renewal process and emphasizing ongoing negotiations to resolve tariffs and sectoral disputes.

Canada's ambassador to the United States is attempting to ease tensions surrounding the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement ( CUSMA ) as the pact's review date approaches in just a couple of weeks.

Mark Wiseman, addressing a business audience in Toronto, emphasized that the trilateral trade deal will endure for years to come. He clarified that the July 1 review date is not an expiration but the start of a 16-year renewal window, allowing time to resolve issues. Wiseman noted that the United States can exit the agreement with six months' notice at any time, not only after the review date.

He also referenced U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's commitment to preserving CUSMA's core pillars, urging calm. Recent meetings between Canadian and U.S. officials have fostered guarded optimism. While most Canadian exports to the U.S. are protected under CUSMA, key sectors like steel, aluminum, and autos remain subject to U.S. tariffs. Canada's negotiating team is focused on addressing these tariffs.

Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc indicated that bilateral agreements adjacent to CUSMA could pave the way for an extension. Talks between the U.S. and Mexico have commenced, and LeBlanc expects further discussions with Greer at the G7. Wiseman described the tone of negotiations as productive, serious, informed, and respectful, though he downplayed former President Trump's assertions that the U.S. does not need Canada.

Wiseman acknowledged that softwood lumber and dairy are contentious issues but stressed that maintaining strong trade and defense ties is mutually beneficial. He concluded that geography dictates interdependence, and both nations will work through differences





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