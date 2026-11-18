Canada will test its Alert Ready emergency alerting system on Wednesday, sending test messages to TVs, radios and compatible wireless devices in every province and territory. The system has already issued 1,215 alerts in 2026 for emergencies including Amber Alerts, tornadoes and thunderstorms.

Canada will conduct a nationwide test of its Alert Ready emergency alerting system on Wednesday, sending a test message and tone to televisions, radios and compatible wireless devices in every province and territory.

Pelmorex, the company that operates the Alert Ready system, said test messages will be issued at specific times between morning and early afternoon local time across the country. The system is usually tested in May and November. Officials say the tests are part of Canada's effort to ensure the system works properly and to raise public awareness about emergency alerts. There is no option to opt out of the test or of actual emergency alerts.

Also read Canada's national emergency alert system will sound off Wednesday for testing

The test tone and message will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system has issued 1,215 alerts in Canada as of Oct. 31 this year, covering emergencies including Amber Alerts, tornadoes and thunderstorms.

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Here is the scheduled test time for each province and territory: Alberta at 1:55 p.m. ABT, British Columbia at 1:55 p.m. PCT, Manitoba at 1:55 p.m. MBT, New Brunswick at 10:55 a.m. AST, Newfoundland and Labrador at 9:55 a.m. NST, Northwest Territories at 1:55 p.m. NTT, Nova Scotia at 1:55 p.m. AST, Nunavut at 1:55 p.m. EST, Ontario at 12:55 p.m. EST, Prince Edward Island at 12:55 p.m. AST, Quebec at 1:55 p.m. EST, Saskatchewan at 1:55 p.m. CST, and Yukon at 1:55 p.m. YT. The test is part of a broader set of Canadian news developments on Wednesday.

Ontario police disrupt murder plot

In Ontario, police in Toronto said officers disrupted a plot to murder two people tied to the towing industry. Richmond council said it would not support supervised consumption sites. Indigenous youth and northern MPPs opposed Bill 140 at Queen's Park. In Saskatchewan, the NDP blamed the government for a pending nurse strike, while the ministry said it was making progress in talks.

Regina businesses and shoppers said they were frustrated by blocked parking lot access. Other national and international stories were also making headlines. CTV News reported from China that Carney and Trump met at the APEC summit, and Prime Minister Carney said he hopes to sign a trade arrangement deal with Taiwan soon. In business and technology news, questions were raised about how the Anthropic IPO stacks up against SpaceX.

GTA VI launch and health news

A blood test was reported to track the progression of Alzheimer's disease. A popular prescription acne treatment was discontinued in Canada, with many alternatives described as considerably more expensive. In entertainment, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Cher were named as headliners for the U.K.'s Glastonbury in 2027. After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived with enormous hype and expectations.

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In sports, Canada's men's soccer team reached a record FIFA ranking of No. 25. LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname. In other news, families reached a last-minute agreement over a disputed US$180 million Van Gogh sale. A report said health and environment costs of chemicals could total over US$1 trillion.

A climate expert who appeared in a DiCaprio documentary said science needs to be defended. After multiple tech outages in one week, one expert said there could be more. Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object, is now one light-day from Earth. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press