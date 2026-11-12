Canada agriculture sector split on Mercosur trade deal as year-end deadline nears

Canadian farm groups are divided over a proposed free trade agreement with Mercosur, with cattle producers warning of risks to beef production and fertilizer advocates pushing for potash market access.

Canada's agriculture sector is divided over whether a free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur trading bloc would benefit the country. Both sides aim to reach a deal by the end of the year.

Representatives from the Canadian Cattle Youth Council gathered on Parliament Hill last month. They warned that a free trade deal with Mercosur could jeopardize beef production in Canada and pose risks to food safety. The council highlighted concerns that beef production in Canada could face unfair competition. It pointed to countries with different food safety and production standards.

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Mercosur Members And Export Opportunities

The Mercosur group includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. A Canada-Mercosur agreement could open markets for Canadian exporters. Farm groups fear it may also lead to increased competition from South American producers. Michael Bourque, president and CEO of Fertilizer Canada, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this year.

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He said a trade agreement with Mercosur is a chance for Canada to strengthen its position as a global supplier of crop nutrients. Bourque said potash is Canada's largest export to Brazil. He said Canada must ensure its potash sector remains competitive as a trade deal is negotiated. Brazil is a major market for Canadian potash.

Keith Currie, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, says any Canada-Mercosur agreement must account for significant differences. He cited production scale, cost structures, regulatory frameworks and market conditions. Currie says opportunities may exist in some sectors. He says the benefits for Canadian agriculture are likely to be uneven and it is important that any deal protects Canadian farmers.

Agriculture Federation Demands Fair Treatment

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture represents farmers across the country. It says any agreement must recognize the differences between Canada and Mercosur countries. The debate comes as Canada and Mercosur look to strike a deal by year's end. The talks involve the four South American countries and Canada.

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The Canadian Press reported that the agriculture sector is divided on whether the deal will benefit the country. Cattle producers warned of risks while fertilizer producers saw opportunities. The Canadian Cattle Youth Council's representatives traveled to Parliament Hill last month to raise their concerns. They focused on beef production and food safety issues.

Meanwhile, Fertilizer Canada's president and CEO wrote to Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this year. He advocated for a trade agreement with Mercosur. Bourque said potash is Canada's largest export to Brazil. He said Canada must ensure its potash sector remains competitive.

Negotiations Continue Amid Uneven Benefits

The negotiations are ongoing as both sides aim to reach a deal by the end of the year. Currie said any Canada-Mercosur agreement must account for significant differences. He listed production scale, cost structures, regulatory frameworks and market conditions. He said while opportunities may exist in some sectors, the benefits for Canadian agriculture are likely to be uneven.

He said it is important that any deal protects Canadian farmers. The report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 12, 2026. It was written by Catherine Morrison.