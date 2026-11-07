Canada's 2025 Federal Budget Omits Foreign Aid Despite Sector Warnings

Canada's federal budget skips foreign aid mentions, sparking backlash from aid groups and officials who demand clearer international development strategies in the upcoming foreign policy review.

Canada's federal government has unveiled a budget that completely omits references to international development, drawing sharp criticism from the nation's aid sector. Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration tabled the document on Thursday, continuing a trend where the sector feels increasingly marginalized in national financial planning. The omission marks a significant departure from recent historical precedents, leaving advocates concerned about the future of Canada's global humanitarian commitments.

Budget Silences International Development Terms

The Canadian Press analyzed every federal budget tabled since 2010 and found consistent mentions of international assistance, foreign aid, and development in each one. This year's document breaks that streak entirely. The only reference to external issues appears in a section regarding drone production for Ukraine, while aid workers are mentioned only in the context of a permit program for organizations operating in territories controlled by entities Ottawa designates as terrorist groups. Co-operation Canada head Kate Higgins described the silence as a wrong approach given the high stakes facing the world today.

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Aid Sector Demands Clarity on Spending Plans

Stakeholders are urging the government to outline its vision in an upcoming foreign policy review expected later this month. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand stated during a news conference on Parliament Hill that the update will arrive in a matter of weeks and will include the government's approach on development. She emphasized that assistance remains a priority for Global Affairs Canada, citing recent humanitarian aid provided to Cuba, Lebanon, Gaza, and Sudan. Higgins noted that while the sector is relieved no further cuts were announced, it expects Ottawa to acknowledge the role funding plays in addressing crises like Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Advocacy Groups Highlight Missing Vital Services

Results Canada, led by policy director Lindsay Sheridan, expressed surprise after searching the document for terms like vaccines, tuberculosis, and famine with no results. UNICEF Canada also voiced disappointment, arguing that Ottawa should mention international assistance when discussing responses to global threats. The organization noted that such aid helps children survive while strengthening health and education systems essential for stable societies. The One Campaign, advocating for African partnerships, called for a commitment to spend $5.5 billion annually to safeguard global health and align development institutions with trade goals.

Future Priorities and Global Reputation at Stake

The lack of budget detail comes shortly after UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher praised Canada as a humanitarian superpower just days before the release. The House of Commons finance committee had previously urged the government to provide transparency on aid distribution and focus on the most vulnerable populations. Critics argue that clearer priorities are needed, similar to the maternal health initiatives under the Harper government or education programs in conflict zones championed by the Trudeau administration. Advocates hope the upcoming review will restore the comprehensive approach previously seen with G7 peer support and global financing institutions.