Canada routs Denmark 10-0 at women's world hockey championship

Canada remained undefeated at the women's world hockey championship with a 10-0 win over host Denmark on Monday, led by two goals from Emma Maltais and a goal and two assists from Laura Stacey. Canada leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins and ends group play Wednesday against Finland.

Canada remained undefeated at the women's world hockey championship with a 10-0 rout of host Denmark on Monday in Herning. Emma Maltais scored twice and Laura Stacey added a goal and two assists in the Group B match.

Canada leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins. Jessie Eldridge and Sarah Fillier each had a goal and an assist for Canada. Kendall Cooper, Sara Manness, Renata Fast, Rosalie Tremblay and Kristin O'Neill also scored. In total, 18 of Canada's 20 skaters registered at least one point in the win.

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Canada Fielding Younger Roster

Sophie Jaques, Chloe Primerano, Caitlin Kraemer and Ella Shelton each had two assists. The balanced scoring reflected the younger roster Canada brought to Denmark this year. Canada brought a significantly younger team to Denmark than the one that won a silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Talismanic captain Marie-Philip Poulin is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing knee surgery.

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Veteran forwards Natalie Spooner, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull, along with goalie Emerance Maschmeyer, are among the other veterans not with the team. Their absence has opened opportunities for newer players. We've been learning a lot as a group, especially with lots of new players, and I think we've been doing a good job learning from each game, O'Neill said. Canada's youth contributed directly to Monday's win.

Tremblay is 18 years old, while Primerano and Manness are 19. Manness scored her first senior national team goal on Monday. It was the second goal for Tremblay, who scored her first Sunday in Canada's 9-0 rout of Japan. It was great that lots of different players were able to get some offense tonight.

Wide Scoring Spread Across Canada

It's a good sign for our group, O'Neill said. The spread of scoring pleased the Canadian bench. Kayle Osborne made six saves for Canada in the shutout. At the other end, Denmark's Caroline Bjergstad surrendered six goals on 41 shots before giving way to Aya Juhl Petersen midway through the second period.

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Petersen allowed four goals on 33 shots in relief. Denmark's Julie Oksbjerg battled for the puck with Canada's Kristin O'Neill, Nicole Gosling and Emily Clark during the Group B match. (Canada is) one of the best teams in the world, so we knew it would be hard, but we gave our all, Bjergstad said. It's been impressive to see how our young players play in this tournament.

Canada ends group-stage play Wednesday against Finland. The Canadians will look to carry their undefeated record and balanced attack into the final game of the group round.