Canada reports its first case of hantavirus linked to cruise ship outbreak

The British Columbia provincial health officer announced the presumptive positive test in one of the four Canadians who was isolating on Vancouver Island.

Laboratory testing has confirmed a presumptive positive case of the Andes strain of hantavirus, reported in British Columbia. A resident of the Yukon tested positive after being on the MV Hondius cruise ship where there was an outbreak.

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed this on Sunday. The patient showed mild symptoms such as fever and headache and tested positive during the incubation period. The health agency stated that there have been no further cases identified and high-risk contacts were being monitored closely. The first case in a Canadian being reported worldwide, the positive case was part of a couple from the Yukon who developed symptoms on the ship and tested positive.

The health agency took a precautionary approach and informed the World Health Organization of the positive case. The group was transferred from the ship in a secured manner and were handled appropriately when they landed. B.C.

's provincial health officer announced a presumptive positive case in one of the four Canadians isolating on Vancouver Island, who received mild symptoms on the ship. A total of four people were flown to Vancouver Island after being on the ship and isolating at home due to symptoms, while three of them are in the hospital. Being elderly puts someone at higher risk of severe outcomes.

Health officials asked the low-risk group to monitor for symptoms and hope that with precautions, there would be no more cases





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada Laboratory Testing Hantavirus Andes Strain Presumptive Positive Test Passengers And Crew Low-Risk Group Monitoring Symptoms Punkin People Eater Virus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Internal Government Conflict Threatens Endangered Caribou in British ColumbiaA controversy has emerged in British Columbia as the Ministry of Forests approved logging permits in critical southern mountain caribou habitats, despite explicit warnings and recommendations against the move from another government ministry.

Read more »

Logging Permits Threaten Endangered Southern Mountain Caribou in British ColumbiaA conflict between B.C. government ministries has emerged after logging permits were granted in critical caribou habitats despite biological warnings and the protections of the Species at Risk Act.

Read more »

British Columbia's Forest Ministry Overruled Conservation Recommendation For Southern Caribou HerdA memo from the British Columbia's Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship suggests logging be prevented in an area where threatened southern mountain caribou, a species of special concern in the province, live. However, the recommendation was overruled by the Forest Ministry, leading to the logging of the area.

Read more »

British Columbia confirms 'presumptive positive' hantavirus test in Yukon passengerDr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, announced that one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on board a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a 'presumptive positive' test.

Read more »