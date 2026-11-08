Canada Allows Foreign Buyers to Purchase New Homes Only, Extends Resale Ban to 2029

Canada has opened the new home market to foreign buyers under an Australian-style exemption, while extending its ban on existing home purchases until 2029. Industry experts question whether the policy will improve affordability.

Canada announced on Thursday that it will allow foreign buyers to purchase residential homes for the first time in years, but only brand new homes.

New Foreign Buyer Exemption Targets New Builds

The federal government is maintaining its ban on foreign purchases of existing residential properties. That ban, which was set to expire in the new year, has been extended and will now remain in place until 2029. The policy was announced this week and marks a significant shift in national housing strategy. The strategy comes from Australia and is widely referred to by policymakers as the Australian model.

Also read Canada Lifts Foreign Buyer Ban on New Homes in 2026 Budget

By limiting foreign capital to brand new builds, advocates say it keeps foreign wealth away from housing stock on the resale market, protecting Canadian buyers from foreign competition. At the same time, restricting foreign money to newly built homes allows developers to meet the threshold for financing through pre-sales or sell out projects that are already built. Either way, foreign money allows developers to move on to new projects and increase housing supply available to Canadian buyers.

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Lucy Hua, a real estate professional with a decade of industry experience, said most of her clients were foreign buyers when she started her career. That market dried up after Canada enacted a ban on foreign purchases of residential property in 2023. Hua is skeptical those buyers will return, even with the new exemption. I would not say whether it is going to work out or not, said Hua.

Only time will tell. She also emphasized the importance of construction. When those condos, those projects, are not selling, those developers cannot move forward with their future projects, said Hua. Without those new homes built in our marketplace, we are not helping with affordability.

Experts Question Policy Impact on Affordability

We are not helping with accessibility to our local market, to our local residents. Yinnon Geva, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto Institute for Management and Innovation, questions whether the exemption is really aimed at making housing more affordable for Canadians. The federal government is trying to keep the development industry afloat or at least keeping the business going, he said. And the question is, how does this help affordability at the end of the day?

Geva added that propping up demand contradicts the goal of reducing prices. We cannot be serious about bringing down prices if we keep propping up demand, he said. He argues the primary objective appears to be stabilizing the development industry rather than lowering prices for Canadian citizens. If foreign buyers take advantage of this exemption, real estate developers could benefit.

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Currently, there are thousands of unsold new condos in Toronto and Vancouver. According to RBC, unlike detached homes which find themselves in a balanced market, the oversupply in condominiums has driven prices down significantly. But whether foreign buyers will buy these unsold units, or presale units in a new development, is a big unknown. The exemption does not guarantee that international investors will fill the void left by the domestic market downturn.

Provincial Taxes Continue to Deter Investors

Developers remain dependent on whether this new policy can attract sufficient capital to keep construction projects viable. Ottawa's exemption does nothing to address provincial measures that have been enacted to dissuade foreign buyers. Across Ontario, we are looking at 25 per cent foreign buyer taxes, said Hua. And in BC, in some specific regions, we are looking at 20 per cent.

So those have not been lifted or exempted. These provincial levies create a significant financial barrier for international investors. Even if foreign buyers are allowed to purchase new homes, the additional costs imposed by provincial governments may still deter them from entering the Canadian market. As the policy unfolds, the real estate industry will be closely monitoring whether the Australian model delivers the intended results.

The success of this approach depends on whether foreign investment translates into actual housing supply growth or merely stabilizes developer balance sheets without benefiting homeowners. The government maintains that this distinction allows for economic stimulus in construction without inflating prices for existing homes. The ban on buying existing residential properties remains in place until 2029, ensuring the resale market remains shielded from foreign competition for the foreseeable future.