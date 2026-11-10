Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities over nuclear and missile programs

Canada reimposed sanctions on 11 Iranian entities tied to Iran's nuclear activities and ballistic missile program, Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced at a G7 meeting in Paris. The measures target major banks, energy firms and nuclear fuel companies, aimed at restricting Iran's access to funding and sensitive technology.

Canada reimposed sanctions on 11 Iranian entities on Tuesday, citing their contribution to Iran's nuclear activities and ballistic missile program, Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced.

The measures were announced at a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Paris, according to Anand. Ottawa said the sanctions are meant to restrict Iran's access to funding and sensitive technology linked to its nuclear and missile programs. Canada's position is unequivocal: Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, a foreign ministry statement quoted Anand as saying.

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Canada Lists 11 Iranian Entities

The 11 entities were targeted for contributing to the Iranian regime's proliferation-sensitive nuclear activities and ballistic missile program or to the financing of its malign activities, the statement said. Canada had de-listed the entities in 2016 after a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Ottawa said Tehran had repeatedly failed to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, over its nuclear activities.

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Canada also said Iran had not complied with the provisions of earlier UN Security Council resolutions. The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear program to conceal efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. The 11 entities targeted by Canada include Iran's Nuclear Fuel Production and Procurement Company and the Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company.

The list also includes the National Iranian Oil Company and the National Iranian Tanker Company. The other sanctioned entities include Kala Naft, the Naftiran Intertrade Company, Bank Mellat, Bank Melli, the Iran Bank of Industry and Mine, the Export Development Bank of Iran and the Iran Insurance Company. The United States has been at war with Iran since joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

Iran Submits Nuclear Proposal via Qatar

An Iranian official told Reuters last week that Tehran had submitted a proposal on nuclear issues to the U.S. via Qatar. The official said discussions would depend on Washington first meeting a set of Iranian demands. The demands include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations, the official said. Washington says nuclear issues must feature in initial talks.

Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, said in October that Tehran was debating whether to lift its longstanding ban on nuclear weapons if hostilities resume. He said no such decision had been taken yet. The Canadian sanctions announcement came as G7 foreign ministers met in Paris to discuss a range of international security issues, including Iran's nuclear program. Canada's move reinstates restrictions that had been lifted more than a decade ago under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

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Sanctions Restrict Funding and Technology

The foreign ministry statement said the entities contributed to proliferation-sensitive activities and to the financing of malign activities. Anand said the measures are intended to restrict Iran's access to funding and sensitive technology tied to its nuclear and missile programs. Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Timothy Heritage.