Canada Pushes Trade Diversification With New UAE Partnership and Global Summits

Canada advances trade diversification with a new UAE strategic partnership and a series of international summits, aiming to attract $1 trillion in investment over five years.

OTTAWA — As Canada-U.S. trade talks intensify, the federal government is pushing ahead with efforts to diversify Canada’s trading relationships and attract foreign investment through a series of international meetings and trade initiatives planned in the coming weeks, along with several that have already taken place. This week, Canada and the United Arab Emirates launched a new strategic partnership, marking another step in Ottawa’s push to expand economic ties beyond the United States.

New UAE Partnership Sets Record

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that a comprehensive economic partnership with the UAE was negotiated in 47 days, which he described as a new record that will be used to challenge at least the Canadian system. The announcement is the latest in the government’s broader strategy to deepen trade relationships outside the U.S. The deal comes as Canada-U.S. trade talks continue without a breakthrough.

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Carney’s diplomatic agenda has been moving quickly. From Oct. 21 to 24, the Prime Minister visited Turkiye. On Oct. 26-27, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visited Ottawa. European Union leaders are in Montreal for the Canada-EU Summit on Oct. 29-30. Carney will visit Antigua and Barbuda from Nov. 2 to 4. The ASEAN Summit is being held in the Philippines on Nov. 16-18, and Carney is expected to attend. The APEC Summit takes place in China on Nov. 18-19, with Carney also expected to attend. India’s prime minister will visit Canada on Dec. 11-12.

India Trade Deal Eyed Before Modi Visit

Speaking with CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos last week, India’s high commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K. Patnaik, suggested a trade agreement between the two countries could be finalized before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits in December. Patnaik said most of the deal has been worked out, with only a few minor issues remaining and some legal scrubbing needed. He expressed extreme confidence that a deal would be achieved well before the prime minister’s visit.

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However, the Opposition Conservatives argue the government still needs to deliver on its promises. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the government’s emphasis on international summits and signing ceremonies, saying Canadians are still waiting for tangible results. In the House of Commons, Poilievre compared the government’s approach to chasing a rainbow in hopes of finding a pot of gold, describing repeated announcements and photo opportunities as insufficient.

Experts Question Substance of Trade Agenda

International trade expert Stuart Trew also questioned whether the government’s approach risks prioritizing the number of agreements pursued over their substance. Trew said the trade agenda has an angle that looks a bit like free trade bingo, as if officials are just hitting a piece of paper and figuring out who wants to sign a trade agreement with Canada.

Carney has set a goal of attracting $1 trillion in investment over the next five years. The federal budget, which will be unveiled Tuesday, is expected to include measures intended to help the government reach that target. While the government pursues new trade partnerships, a breakthrough in Canada-U.S. trade talks has yet to take shape, leaving the diversification push as a central element of Ottawa’s economic strategy.