Canada to Present Itself as Climate Leader at COP31 Despite Policy Rollbacks

Canada will present itself as a climate leader at COP31 in Turkey, even as the Carney government has rolled back key climate policies and conceded emissions will rise.

Canada will present itself as an international climate leader at the COP31 conference in Turkey next week, even as the Carney government has rolled back key climate policies at home and conceded the country's emissions will rise in the coming years.

Government officials held a technical briefing for journalists in Ottawa ahead of the annual two-week United Nations climate conference. Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin will attend the first week of COP31, and officials say she will co-chair a ministerial meeting on methane solutions. Dabrusin's role co-chairing the ministerial meeting on methane solutions will be a central part of Canada's presence at the conference.

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Methane Solutions and Domestic Emissions Rollbacks

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and the meeting is expected to focus on international cooperation to cut emissions. Over the past year, the Carney government has delayed more stringent tailpipe emissions standards for passenger vehicles. It has also been accused of weakening industrial carbon pricing in a deal with Alberta, and it has conceded that the country's emissions will rise over the coming years.

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The government's own numbers show Canada is nowhere close to meeting its international commitment to reduce emissions by 40 per cent from 2005 levels. Other reports suggest that reaching net-zero by 2050 is also off the table. Despite those setbacks, government officials told the briefing that Canada remains a credible international actor on climate change and that other countries are keen to engage with it. The delegation heads to Turkey aiming to project that image on the world stage.

Officials did not announce new climate measures at the briefing. Instead, they emphasized Canada's continued engagement and its role in international discussions, including the methane meeting Dabrusin will co-chair. The briefing took place in Ottawa ahead of the delegation's departure. The government is expected to face questions at the conference about how its domestic rollbacks align with its international climate commitments.

Criticisms of Delayed Tailpipe Rules and Alberta Deal

Critics have pointed to the delayed tailpipe emissions rules and the Alberta deal as evidence that Canada is stepping back from climate action. The government maintains it remains a credible actor that other countries want to work with. Canada's emissions are projected to rise over the coming years, according to the government's own admissions. That trajectory conflicts with the reductions needed to meet the 40 per cent target and the longer-term net-zero goal.

The gap between Canada's stated ambitions and its projected emissions is a key issue heading into COP31. The conference runs for two weeks and brings together countries under the United Nations framework to discuss climate action. The COP31 conference in Turkey is the latest in a series of annual UN climate meetings. Canada has historically positioned itself as a climate advocate, and the Carney government is continuing that approach despite the policy rollbacks.

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Officials said the delegation will engage with other countries on climate issues and that Canada remains a credible international actor on climate change. Dabrusin will attend the first week of the two-week conference and co-chair the methane ministerial meeting. Canada's participation comes as its domestic record faces scrutiny over weakened or delayed measures.