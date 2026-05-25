Canada Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa ahead of the 2026 World Cup as part of the tournament's trophy tour. The Canadian government is investing $755 million in five years in developing soccer at all levels in Canada, including $660 million for local sport organizations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa ahead of the 2026 World Cup , as part of the tournament's trophy tour . Canada is preparing to co-host the 2026 edition of the World Cup tournament with the United States and Mexico .

With the World Cup just around the corner, Canada’s roster decisions are heating up. The prime minister added that the government is putting $755 million over the next five years into developing soccer at all levels in Canada. Much of this money, $660 million, is earmarked for local sport organizations to grow and develop children and youth soccer programs.

Toronto hotel bookings haven’t surged for World Cup, but tourism groups still hopeful for economic boost The FIFA president called for Canadian flags to be flown from every window during the tournament to show the world Canada is ready to play.

"Put a Canadian flag on every window in every apartment, in every restaurant, in every car, in everything. Just inundate the country with Canadian flags to scare everyone who’s coming," Infantino joked. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney hoisted the FIFA World Cup Trophy, as FIFA President Giovanni Infantino and Italian football coach Alessandro Nesta looked on, during a FIFA & Coca Cola World Cup Trophy Tour at Park Landsdowne Stadium in Ottawa on Saturday.

The only Canadian to ever hoist the FIFA World Cup trophy is Prime Minister Mark Carney as he welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa Sunday. Canada is co-hosting the World Cup with the US and Mexico to bring new revenue and job opportunities to Canadian cities, including Ottawa





CBC / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney Gianni Infantino 2026 World Cup Soccer World Cup Trophy Tour Co-Hosting World Cup Canadian Flags Trophy Tour Sport Organizations US Mexico

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 IIHF World Championship: Josi, Tkachuk highlight top standouts from Day 9Day 9 of the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship marked one of the most memorable slates of the tournament with upsets, blowouts, and a tight rivalry game.

Read more »

Toronto's preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of scheduleThe city of Toronto is making significant progress in its preparations for hosting six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, with experts highlighting the importance of such proactive city upgrades.

Read more »

Prime Minister Mark Carney Welcomes FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Canada for Soccer Summit and 2026 FIFA World Cup Co-HostPrime Minister Mark Carney welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa, marking Carney's first-ever appearance as a World Cup trophy presenter and Canada's upcoming co-hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the United States and Mexico. Carney pointed to Canadian women's soccer success, while Infantino urged people to display Canadian flags to show readiness for the tournament.

Read more »

Canada to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup with US and MexicoPrime Minister Mark Carney was given the honor of hoisting the World Cup trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a trophy tour event in Ottawa. Canada has been investing millions of dollars into soccer development programs across the country.

Read more »