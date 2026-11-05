Federal budget proposes raising Canada Post stamp price to $2 in 2027

The federal budget proposes increasing the domestic stamp price from $1.44 to $2 in 2027, with seven per cent annual increases afterward, as Canada Post faces declining mail volume and shifts to community mailboxes.

The federal budget proposes raising the cost of a domestic stamp from $1.44 to $2 in 2027, with a seven per cent annual increase in the years ahead.

Budget 2026 says the price hike will help bring Canada Post stamp pricing more closely in line with other countries in the 38-member OECD, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The budget did not specify exactly when in 2027 the increase would take effect. Sending a Christmas card to family and friends will cost more next holiday season.

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Canada Post Stamp Price Hike Impact

The last stamp increase came in 2025, when Canada Post implemented a 25 per cent rise to $1.44 for a single stamp. A book of stamps costs $1.24 per stamp. The budget estimates the measure will have a relatively limited impact on consumers and small businesses. It projects an added cost of about $6 per year for consumers and $9 per year for small businesses.

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This measure will have a relatively limited impact on consumers and small businesses, with an estimate of only approximately $6 per year for consumers and $9 per year for small businesses, the budget said. This increase will further offset costs while ensuring continuous affordability. The federal government is also providing $1.4 billion over two years to support Canada Post operations.

It is providing another $1.2 billion over seven years to support the Crown corporation as it converts urban door-to-door mail delivery to community mailboxes. The Canada Post Corporation is a longstanding national institution that provides postal services to all Canadians, the budget said. Yet, the use of traditional letter mail for communication and commerce continues to decline, and Canada Post existing model no longer works for 21st-century Canada needs.

Canada Post Efficiency Improvements

This is why we are taking steps to improve the corporation efficiency, accountability, and long-term financial sustainability, ensuring it continues to provide its critical services and keep our postal service delivering for Canadians. Ottawa says it is taking steps to improve the corporation efficiency, accountability and long-term financial sustainability. The goal is to ensure it continues to provide critical services and keep delivering for Canadians. The stamp hike comes as Canada Post sees declining mail volume.

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The 2025 annual report showed Canada Post delivered about two billion domestic letters last year, compared to 5.5 billion letters in 2006. For comparison, a domestic stamp costs $1.95AUD in Australia. A first-class stamp costs £1.80 in England. The cost of a stamp in Canada was $1 in 2017.

Carney Government New Spending Plans

It increased to $1.05 in 2018. The federal budget also includes lower tax rates on new business investment, a $60 billion debt, grocery benefit funds and more. The Carney government adds $142 billion in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability.