Canada Post to Raise Domestic Stamp Price to $2 in 2027 After Record $1.57 Billion Loss

Canada Post will raise the price of a single domestic stamp from $1.44 to $2 in 2027, with seven per cent annual increases after that, as the Crown corporation seeks to become self-sustaining following record pre-tax losses of $1.57 billion in 2025.

Canada Post will raise the price of a single domestic stamp from $1.44 to $2 in 2027, with a seven per cent increase each year after that, the Crown corporation's chief spokesperson said.

Canada Post Price Increase Plan

The planned increase is meant to help Canada Post become self-sustaining after years of financial losses. Jon Hamilton, Canada Post's vice-president of communications, said the move is an attempt to better match the prices consumers pay with the organization's operating costs and help repay some of the assistance Ottawa has provided to keep Canada Post afloat.

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We are just trying to return to the price of the service aligning more with the cost of providing the service, because it has been out of whack for a number of years, he said. Hamilton said the price for U.S.-bound and international letter stamps will also go up, but the exact amount has not yet been decided. Canada Post is still finalizing those specific figures. He noted the pricing strategy aims to reduce reliance on federal subsidies over time.

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Canada Post is not changing the price of parcel shipping, which it says is a market-driven product. The financial context for the changes is stark. Canada Post's annual report says the Crown corporation saw $1.57 billion in pre-tax losses in 2025, the highest amount on record for the national mail carrier. In February, the federal government gave Canada Post $1.01 billion in the form of a repayable loan to help the organization maintain services.

Federal Support for Operations

The recent budget proposes another $1.4 billion over two years to help support the Crown corporation's operations. It would also provide $1.2 billion over seven years to support Canada Post's move to community mailboxes. Hamilton said most Canadian mailboxes have been centralized already. Of the roughly 18 million addresses across the country, there are only about four million left that still get door-to-door delivery, he said.

As we move forward we are going to be converting those four million addresses, he said. The investment in community mailboxes aims to modernize infrastructure while controlling long-term distribution costs. The spokesperson emphasized that these adjustments are critical for the future viability of the service. Without these changes, the corporation would continue to face unsustainable financial deficits.

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Tara Joy Andrews of Enchanted Postmark Snail Mail Club said the price increase will affect how many Canadians use the mail. There is already a reduced number of people sending mail, and this increase will make that even smaller, she said in an email. Although snail mail and sending letters and postcards to pen pals are growing in popularity, I feel this increase will reduce how much people send, Joy Andrews said.

Impact on Mail Users

Her club provides subscribers with monthly postcards and stationery, with the goal of members sending letters of their own with the materials. The aim is to brighten someone's day with the simple joy of receiving mail. The plan balances immediate revenue generation with long-term operational efficiency, Hamilton said. Stakeholders are now awaiting the final determination on international stamp pricing.

The findings highlight the severe financial challenges facing the national postal service. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026. It was authored by Alyssa Wheeler.