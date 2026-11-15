Canada Post Ends Rexdale Door-to-Door Delivery Amid Postal Reform

Canada Post phases out door-to-door mail delivery in Rexdale and other Toronto neighborhoods, replacing it with community mailboxes and affecting thousands of residents and carriers.

Canada Post has officially ended door-to-door mail delivery in the Rexdale neighborhood of northwest Toronto, marking the conclusion of a personal era for long-time carrier Anita McCulloch. On Friday, the 60-year-old mail carrier completed her final route, leaving behind the daily interactions that defined her two-and-a-half years in the community.

The Shift to Centralized Mailboxes

Rexdale residents received their last door-to-door service on Friday as the Crown corporation initiates a broader conversion to community mailboxes across four million addresses. This structural overhaul represents a central pillar of Canada Post's strategy to counter declining letter mail volume and address significant financial losses. The corporation argues that shifting to centralized delivery models, which nearly three-quarters of Canadian addresses already utilize, will strengthen postal operations without imposing recurring burdens on taxpayers.

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Personal Connections and Community Bonds

The transition has deeply affected carriers who view their roles as vital community links rather than simple logistics tasks. McCulloch described the daily exchanges with neighbors as essential to her well-being, noting that even a simple smile or greeting creates meaningful difference in people's lives. She recalled specific moments of connection, including elderly residents who recognized her by name and local dogs that eagerly awaited her arrival, often perching on windowsills or rushing to the front door before homeowners arrived.

Resident Concerns and Safety Issues

Long-term residents have expressed strong opposition to the removal of home delivery, citing safety and social isolation as primary concerns. Martin Murchie and Steve Kay, a couple who watched McCulloch deliver mail for years, highlighted the loss of the human element inherent in the service. Kay noted that the carrier acted almost as family, often looking out for neighbors and ensuring their safety, while Murchie argued that everyone misses the personal contact provided by consistent door-to-door visits.

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Operational Risks and Future Outlook

Residents like Katherine Petrie, who has lived in the area for 59 years, worry about the security of mail in centralized units. Petrie expressed fear regarding potential vandalism and theft, noting that direct delivery allowed carriers to monitor for unusual activity or emergencies. McCulloch shared instances where her presence led to 911 calls, such as when a toddler wandered into the street or when elderly residents suffered injuries indoors, underscoring the protective role mail carriers play in these communities.

Union Advocacy and Broader Rollout

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, represented locally by president Zach Avdelopoulos, is urging communities to voice objections to the mailbox conversions, particularly regarding accessibility for disabled residents. This change in Rexdale is part of a wider strategy that will impact neighborhoods in Pickering, Ajax, Mississauga, and Brampton in 2027. While the corporation maintains the move is necessary for financial sustainability, carriers and residents alike view the loss of direct interaction as a significant cultural and practical setback for Canadian postal service.