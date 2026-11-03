Canada Post Ends Door-to-Door Mail in Etobicoke on Nov. 16, GTA Transition to Take Five Years

Canada Post is ending door-to-door mail delivery in Etobicoke on Nov. 16, affecting M9V and M9W postal codes, as part of a national shift of four million addresses to community mailboxes over five years.

Canada Post is ending door-to-door mail delivery in Etobicoke in a couple of weeks, part of a wider effort to transition four million residences across the country that currently receive home delivery to community mailboxes.

Canada Post Ends Door Delivery In Etobicoke

The Crown corporation announced earlier this year that it will end its at-home delivery services in Etobicoke as of Nov. 16. This will impact homes with M9V and M9W postal codes. Going forward, Etobicoke residents will have to pick up their mail from community mailboxes. Genevieve Joly, spokesperson for Canada Post, said in an interview with CP24 that community mailboxes are already widely used across the country.

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They have been used in our network for many, many years and, in fact, 80 per cent of Canadians already receive their mail through community mailboxes, Joly said. We are kind of going across the country to the four million addresses that remain to shift them over from door-to-door to a community mailbox, she said. The next neighbourhoods in the GTA to make the swap will be in Durham and Peel regions, starting off in Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga and Brampton.

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These changes will take place in September through November 2027. It will take about five years for the entirety of the GTA to convert to community mailboxes, based on a schedule provided to CTV News by Canada Post. The last areas to convert are scheduled for September of 2031, including Orangeville, parts of North York, and most of downtown Toronto. The overall schedule, Canada Post says, is the result of national planning, operational requirements, and logistical considerations.

Toronto Areas Adjacent To Existing Mailbox Zones First

In larger cities like Toronto, the Crown corporation said areas that are scheduled earlier are adjacent to neighbourhoods that are already being served by community mailboxes. Seniors and Canadians with disabilities who require an alternative to community mailboxes can establish a personalized delivery accommodation program, Joly said, which has been something Canada Post has offered for years. There is temporary, seasonal, and then also a weekly delivery to the door that we offer through that program, Joly said.

So, we really encourage folks to look into it either on our website or by calling our customer service line to find out how that can service them if they need it. Not sure when your neighbourhood is moving to community mailboxes? Canada Post has provided a list of when it plans to roll them out, organized by starting characters of a postal code.