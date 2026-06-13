Canada Post Commemorates Queer History in Canada with Stamp Featuring The Turret

Canada Post has released a commemorative stamp featuring The Turret, a former nightclub in downtown Halifax that played a significant role in shaping queer history in Canada. The stamp is part of a collection celebrating places and events that have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community's history.

The Turret building is pictured from Barrington Street along with Canada Post 's new commemorative stamp.for Pride Month, commemorating places and events that shaped queer history in Canada.

Featured on one of the "Places of Pride" stamps is The Turret, a former nightclub in downtown Halifax from 1976 to 1982. In planning the stamp collection, Canada Post consulted with Dartmouth-based author and historian Rebecca Rose. Rose has done years of research in Nova Scotia, including for a 2019 book, "Before the Parade: A History of Halifax’s Gay, Lesbian, and Bisexual Communities (1972-1984).

" When Canada Post asked her about an event or place for its collection, one location stood at the top of her list. Rebecca Rose is pictured inside the turret at 1588 Barrington St. with her baby. (Courtesy of Rebecca Rose





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Canada Post Stamp The Turret Queer History Halifax Barrington Street

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