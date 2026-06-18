Canada Post CEO Urges Approval of Transformation Plan to Rebalance Network, Close Urban Offices

Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger told MPs that the corporation must close some urban post offices to invest in rural service, but the transformation plan remains unapproved after more than half a year. He stressed the need to rebalance the network, addressing over‑service in cities and under‑service in remote areas.

Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger warned parliamentary committee members that the Crown corporation must reconfigure its network, closing some urban post offices to preserve and improve service in rural, remote, and northern communities.

The transformation plan, submitted to the responsible minister over six months ago, remains unapproved. Ettinger emphasized that Canada Post is 'over-built in urban areas and challenged in rural communities, where the service is really needed the most,' and stressed the urgency of rebalancing the post office network. The strategy aims to address longstanding challenges and invest in service improvements, though it faces regulatory and political hurdles.

The CEO's appearance before the Government Operations and Estimates Committee on June 18 highlighted the financial and operational pressures facing the service. Ettinger's statements underscore the difficult trade-offs involved in modernizing the postal network while maintaining universal service obligations across Canada's vast and varied geography. The delay in approving the transformation plan adds uncertainty for employees, customers, and communities that rely on Canada Post.

The corporation's financial sustainability and ability to adapt to changing mail volumes and customer expectations are at the core of this debate. While specific locations for closures were not detailed, the principle of rebalancing signals a shift away from maintaining every urban outlet toward a more strategically distributed network. This approach reflects broader trends in postal services worldwide, as digitization reduces letter mail volumes and parcel delivery becomes more competitive.

The government's stance on the plan will be pivotal, as it balances fiscal responsibility with the social role of Canada Post in connecting all Canadians. The hearing also touched on labor relations and the importance of working with unions to implement changes smoothly. Ettinger's message was clear: without decisive action, the service risks further degradation in the areas that depend on it most.

The coming months will likely see intensified negotiations between Canada Post, the government, and stakeholders to chart a viable path forward for the national postal operator





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Canada Post Transformation Plan Post Office Closures Rural Service Doug Ettinger Crown Corporation Network Rebalancing Government Operations And Estimates Committee

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