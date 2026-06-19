Canada Post and CUPW Finalize New Five-Year Collective Agreements

After years of difficult talks and strike action, Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have ratified new five-year contracts covering 55,000 workers. The deals include significant wage increases, a weekend parcel delivery system, and improved benefits, marking a pivotal step in the Crown corporation's plan to achieve financial sustainability and modernize its operations.

Canada Post has officially signed new five-year collective agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers ( CUPW ), bringing an end to a prolonged period of contentious negotiations and work stoppages.

The agreements, ratified by union members on June 1, cover approximately 55,000 postal workers and are described as foundational for the Crown corporation's future stability and financial recovery. The settlement includes a structured wage increase: 6.5 percent in the first year, 3 percent in the second year, and subsequent annual adjustments tied to the inflation rate for years three through five.

Additionally, the contracts introduce a weekend parcel delivery model and enhanced benefits for employees. A Canada Post spokesperson emphasized that the stability provided by these agreements is essential for the organization's multi-year transformation plan, aimed at restoring financial sustainability and adapting to modern delivery demands. The corporation acknowledges the critical role of its workforce in rebuilding trust and improving service across the country





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Canada Post CUPW Collective Agreements Postal Workers Wage Increases Parcel Delivery Financial Sustainability Union Ratification

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