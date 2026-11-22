Parliamentary secretary Kody Blois outlines Canada's strategy for Chinese electric vehicle investment and joint ventures, balancing trade gains with security guardrails in the auto sector.

Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Kody Blois, has confirmed that Canada anticipates a significant evolution in Chinese investment within the Canadian automobile manufacturing sector over the coming year. Speaking on CTV Question Period, Blois indicated that while the government prioritizes protecting established Original Equipment Manufacturers, it simultaneously views a clear pathway for Chinese OEMs to expand their industrial footprint in the country.

EV Tariff Adjustments And Market Access

The Canadian government previously reached a pivotal agreement with China in January, wherein Prime Minister Carney negotiated a reduction in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent. This deal allowed for the entry of up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles into the Canadian market annually. In exchange, China agreed to lower tariffs on key Canadian agricultural exports, including canola seed, pork, seafood, and steel products.

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Although no immediate updates have been released regarding electric vehicle tariffs since the January agreement, Blois stated that the implementation of these changes will play out over the next twelve months. He emphasized that the government is actively monitoring the situation to ensure that the agreed-upon trade terms are met while facilitating further industrial cooperation.

Joint Ventures And Canadian Equity Requirements

Blois clarified that any future Chinese investment in the Canadian automotive sector must adhere to a joint venture framework. Industry Minister Melanie Joly has established that the government requires Canadian equity and partnership in these ventures. This approach aims to ensure that Chinese automakers integrate deeply with Canadian stakeholders rather than simply exporting finished goods.

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The Secretary highlighted the importance of seeing proof of Chinese electric vehicle sales in Canada before expanding these partnerships further. He noted that conversations with Chinese officials must continue to establish viable models for collaboration that benefit both nations while respecting the existing presence of Detroit Three automakers like Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, as well as Honda and Toyota.

Security Guardrails And Foreign Interference

Amidst the economic discussions, Blois addressed concerns regarding national security and foreign interference. He acknowledged that a 2025 report by Justice Marie-José Hogue identified China as the most active perpetrator of interference targeting Canada's democratic institutions. Despite these serious allegations, Blois argued that direct engagement remains essential to addressing these issues candidly.

The government maintains that maintaining a seat at the table allows Canada to raise national security concerns directly with Chinese officials. Blois insisted that Canada possesses the institutional power and mechanisms to counter interference, particularly in sensitive areas such as defence, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. These sectors require strict guardrails to protect Canadian interests while other areas like clean energy and agriculture see increased partnership opportunities.

Ontario Assembly Plant And Kit Regulations

Following the sale of Stellantis' Brampton assembly plant to defence manufacturer Roshel, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to prevent the assembly of Chinese-made electric vehicle kits at the facility. A kit vehicle involves manufacturing a car largely in China and shipping it in pieces for final assembly in Canada.

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Blois responded that the government's focus extends beyond mere kits to encompass broader manufacturing and assembly processes. He noted that only about 17,000 vehicles have been brought into the country so far in the current calendar year under the quota allocation, suggesting that the industry is still in its early stages. This slow uptake provides time to establish robust frameworks for future investment.