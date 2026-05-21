Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's Strong Performance amid Market Turmoil

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has achieved a 7.8% return on its 2026 fiscal year, despite being affected by tariffs imposed by the U.S. and the war in Iran. The fund's performance had challenges but also notable successes in various asset classes. Diversifying investments helps protect against market cycles and pursuing a concentrated strategy can lead to temporary setbacks. The fund's publicly traded stock portfolio gained significantly, energy and infrastructure investments brought returns, and new investments in data centres and partnerships also contributed to its success. The fund's average annual return over the past five years is 6.6%, and it had a 10-year average of 8.8%, all ahead of its benchmarks.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has achieved a 7.8% return on its 2026 fiscal year, despite being affected by tariffs and the war in Iran .

The fund manages and invests the Canada Pension Plan's funds, protecting long-term returns for Canadian pensioners. Diversifying investments helps protect against market cycles. It faced challenges due to losses on foreign currency and falling short of its benchmark. The fund's publicly traded stock portfolio outperformed other asset classes, with gains in energy and infrastructure, and new investments in data centres and partnerships.

The software companies in CPPIB's private-equity portfolio experienced a dip in valuations, but some are starting to rebound. The fund's average annual return over five years is 6.6%, and it had a 10-year average of 8.8%, ahead of its benchmarks





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 2026 Performance Tariffs Iran Returns Diversifying Investments Concentration Strategy Publicly Traded Stock Portfolio Energy Infrastructure Investments Private-Equity Portfolio Software Companies Data Centres

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CPP Investments earned 7.8% for fiscal 2026, net assets total $793.3 billionThe Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has reported a return of 7.8 per cent for its 2026 fiscal year.

Read more »

CPP Investments chief says Canada attracting attention from foreign investorsCanada has flown under the radar of large international investors in recent years, but that’s changing as Ottawa and the provinces talk of plans for new investments, the head of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said Thursday.

Read more »

Major system outage delayed boarding on international flights to Canada, CBSA confirmsThe Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a system outage that delayed travellers arriving in Canada earlier this week also caused delays for passengers boarding international flights bound for Canada.

Read more »

CPP Investments CEO says Carney government is offering interesting opportunities, but 'devil's in the details'Canada's biggest pension fund grew to $793.3 billion this past fiscal year

Read more »