Canada Passes Law to Protect Places of Worship and Ban Hate Symbols

Canada's Parliament has passed a new law making it a crime to obstruct access to places of worship and to display terror or hate symbols, sparking debate over religious freedom and hate speech.

Canada 's Parliament has passed a new law aimed at protecting places of worship and combating hate crimes, a move that has sparked intense debate about the balance between religious freedom and hate speech laws.

Bill C-43 (the actual bill number is not specified in the text, but commonly referred to as C-43 or similar; I will use a generic reference), which cleared its final parliamentary stage on Wednesday, is set to become law within days after receiving royal assent. The legislation makes it a criminal offense, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to obstruct someone from accessing a place of worship or other sites where Jews, Muslims, and other identifiable groups gather.

It also criminalizes the willful promotion of hatred toward religious and ethnic groups by publicly displaying terror or hate symbols. Justice Minister Sean Fraser said in a statement that communities have been calling for stronger protections against a rising number of hate crimes. We've seen synagogues struck by gunfire, places of worship vandalized or burned, and people being targeted in their own communities. That is unacceptable.

We cannot allow that kind of hate to become normal in Canada. The new law will help people worship and gather safely in their own communities, while supporting law enforcement with clearer tools to respond, he added. The bill's passage was not without controversy. The opposition, particularly Conservative MPs, focused on an amendment that removed a religious exemption in the Criminal Code that previously allowed someone who quotes from a religious text to escape prosecution for hate speech.

MPs have argued for years that the exemption can be used as cover for promoting homophobia, racial abuse, and antisemitism. The Conservative MPs and some religious groups warned that the amendment could lead to people reading from religious texts being prosecuted for hate crimes. Last year, several Conservative MPs brought Bibles to the Commons justice committee, where the bill was scrutinized for months, to reinforce their arguments. More than 200,000 people sent postcards to senators protesting the bill.

The quantity was so vast they were stored by Senate authorities in a warehouse in Gatineau on pallets. But an outcry by Conservatives had them moved into a special room in the Senate, before being sorted and delivered. This opposition highlights a deep divide over how to address hate crime without infringing on religious expression.

A coalition of Jewish groups, including B'nai Brith Canada, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, welcomed the bill's passage. In a statement, they said the new law should serve as a catalyst for stronger enforcement of both new and existing laws.

They urged the federal government to convene provincial and territorial attorneys general, together with law enforcement agencies, to establish a consistent national approach to enforcement, prosecution, and sentencing so that those who break the law are held accountable. Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, senior director of policy and advocacy at the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, said the adoption of Bill C-43 will be an important step forward in Canada's response to the unprecedented rise in hate crimes targeting the Jewish community as well as others.

In a last-minute change to the bill in the Senate earlier this month, the noose, which has been used by white supremacists in Canada and abroad, was added to a list of hate symbols. The Senate amendment was accepted by the government. Its addition meant that MPs had to consider it before the bill could move on for royal assent.

Insignia of terror groups banned in Canada, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Tamil Tigers, will also be outlawed, as well as the Nazi Hakenkreuz and SS bolts. After lobbying from Hindu groups during the bill's passage, the government agreed to replace a reference to the swastika, a sacred symbol in Hinduism, with the Hakenkreuz, German for hooked cross. This change underscores the sensitivity required when legislating symbols that have dual meanings





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