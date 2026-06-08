Canada Passes Law Criminalizing Forced Sterilization in Historic Vote

The House of Commons passed legislation making forced or coerced sterilization a form of aggravated assault, punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Survivors and advocates celebrated the milestone, highlighting the disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities.

In a historic move, the House of Commons passed a law on Monday that criminalizes forced or coerced sterilization, marking a long-awaited victory for survivors and advocates who have fought for this change since 2015.

The legislation amends the Criminal Code to classify sterilization without legal consent as aggravated assault, carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The vote elicited an emotional response in Ottawa as survivors gathered in the House of Commons, embracing each other and shedding tears of both joy and sadness, according to Nicole Rabbit, a survivor and board member of the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice.

'It was like they heard us. They listened,' Rabbit said. The Survivors Circle estimates that as many as 15,000 Indigenous people have been sterilized without their consent since the 1890s, with some cases occurring as recently as last year. Rabbit herself is part of three generations of her family who have been subjected to the procedure; she was 28 years old when it happened to her.

The law aims to address systemic racism and abuse within the healthcare system, particularly affecting Indigenous women and other marginalized groups. Claudette Dumont-Smith, co-chair of the Survivors Circle, hailed the passage of the bill as a victory not only for those who have been sterilized but also for future generations who will be protected from such violations.

'It's unfortunate that you have to go to this extent to stop the racism and the abuse, and violation of our women, but that's how far we have to go,' Dumont-Smith said. The bill had faced opposition from some physician groups, including the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, which warned earlier this spring that the legislation could create anxiety among doctors about how to treat patients in emergency situations.

Dumont-Smith countered that life-saving measures are not considered a form of assault and will not be penalized under the new law. The bill was originally introduced in the Senate last year by Senator Yvonne Boyer, a Métis lawyer and expert on Indigenous health rights, and now awaits royal assent to become law.

The passage of this law represents a significant step forward in acknowledging the historical trauma inflicted upon Indigenous communities through forced sterilizations, which have been used as a tool of eugenics and population control. Advocates have long argued that the practice was a form of genocide and a violation of basic human rights. The new legislation sends a clear message that such abuses will no longer be tolerated and provides a legal framework for survivors to seek justice.

However, many survivors emphasize that the law is just one part of a larger struggle to address systemic racism in healthcare and to ensure that all patients receive respectful and equitable treatment. The Survivors Circle continues to push for broader reforms, including mandatory cultural safety training for healthcare providers and improved oversight of medical procedures.

As the bill moves to royal assent, survivors and their allies are hopeful that this legal change will lead to greater accountability and prevention of future harm





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