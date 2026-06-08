Canada Offers Loans to Airlines Struggling with Soaring Jet Fuel Costs

The Canadian government is providing financial relief to smaller airlines affected by high jet fuel prices, aiming to maintain affordable air travel options for consumers.

The Canadian government has stepped in to provide financial relief to the airline industry, which is grappling with soaring jet fuel costs . The government is offering loans of up to $150-million per airline to ensure the sector's stability and maintain affordable air travel options for consumers, especially during peak travel seasons like the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

This initiative is particularly targeted at smaller airlines such as Porter Airlines, Air Transat, and Flair, although it was not specified if any of these carriers requested the program. The loans are being administered by Canada Development Investment Corp., which has previously provided aid to businesses affected by tariffs and the COVID-19 pandemic. In exchange for the financial assistance, airlines must agree to source goods domestically, limit dividends and executive pay, and maintain Canadian operations and employment levels.

The sharp increase in jet fuel prices, which doubled following the U.S. attack on Iran and Iran's subsequent restriction of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, has led airlines to raise fares and fees and even eliminate unprofitable routes. Fuel and labor costs are typically an airline's two largest expenses





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Airlines Jet Fuel Costs Financial Relief Canada Development Investment Corp. FIFA World Cup

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