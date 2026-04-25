Canada News Roundup: Shooting Investigation, Travel Updates, Consumer Alerts & More

A comprehensive overview of recent Canadian news, including a fatal shooting in Toronto, rising gas prices in the Maritimes, product recalls, developments in the Humboldt Broncos case, and updates on travel, entertainment, and consumer trends.

A series of significant events unfolded across Canada and internationally this past weekend, impacting areas from public safety and legal proceedings to consumer health and travel.

In Toronto, police have identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a shooting in the west end, and a search is underway for three suspects. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about gun violence in urban centers and the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining public safety.

Simultaneously, a new memorial was unveiled at Montreal’s airport, paying tribute to the Canadian pilots who tragically lost their lives in the LaGuardia crash, a somber reminder of the risks inherent in aviation and the importance of remembering those who serve. Economic pressures are also impacting Canadians, with gas prices rising in two Maritime provinces on Saturday, adding to the financial strain on residents.

The legal saga surrounding the Humboldt Broncos bus crash continues, with the driver receiving a last-minute reprieve, a development that reignites debate about accountability and justice in high-profile cases. Consumer safety was also a major concern, as recalls were issued for pizza kits sold at Canadian Costco stores, prompting warnings against consumption. This highlights the importance of robust food safety regulations and the vigilance required to protect public health.

Furthermore, an electric vehicle owner’s prolonged 16-month repair ordeal has brought to light the limitations of Canada’s relatively new ‘anti-lemon’ law, raising questions about consumer protection in the rapidly evolving automotive industry. International relations were also in focus, with Mexico stating that two deceased U.S. federal agents were not authorized to participate in any local operation, adding a layer of complexity to cross-border security and cooperation.

Beyond these serious events, developments in the entertainment industry and everyday life also captured attention. U.S. screenwriters have overwhelmingly approved a new four-year contract with Hollywood studios, potentially ending a period of disruption and paving the way for a return to content creation. Canadian travelers are adapting to the new realities of travel in Europe, navigating changing regulations and potential disruptions.

On a more positive note, researchers in Manitoba are making strides in addressing growing pollution problems, offering potential solutions to environmental challenges. Consumer-focused reporting also featured prominently, with reviews of Canadian shampoo and conditioner demonstrating significant improvements in scalp and hair health, alongside assessments of innovative household products like a ‘smart’ laundry basket designed to resolve domestic disputes.

The upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale also spurred coverage of budget-friendly beauty product dupes and last-minute discounts, catering to shoppers seeking value. It’s important to note that the Shopping Trends team operates independently from the news journalists at CTV News, and may receive commissions from purchases made through provided links. This diverse range of news reflects the multifaceted nature of current events and their impact on Canadians and the wider world





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