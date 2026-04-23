Canada News Roundup: From Ice Sculptures to Shipwrecks and Political Shifts

A comprehensive overview of recent Canadian news, covering events in Ottawa, Toronto, and beyond, including politics, sports, entertainment, science, and consumer trends.

A diverse range of news stories unfolded recently, capturing attention across Canada and beyond. In Ottawa, a seemingly frivolous event – the melting of a Drake-themed ice sculpture – sparked debate, with some questioning its value while others saw it as a unique spectacle.

Simultaneously, the city’s fire department was actively responding to a more serious incident: a hedge fire that rapidly escalated, spreading to a nearby house and a vehicle, highlighting the ever-present risk of property damage. Further west, in Toronto, police investigations revealed that the suspect in a recent mall shooting had a history of theft, allegedly stealing over $235,000 worth of jewelry in 2023. This detail adds another layer to the ongoing investigation and raises questions about preventative measures.

On the political front, tensions are rising as Liberals have secured control of a key committee, prompting criticism from Nathan MacKinnon, who urged against unproductive partisan conflicts. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts rather than divisive tactics, particularly given the pressing issues facing the nation. The entertainment world also experienced significant developments. The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is generating buzz, not only for its portrayal of the iconic artist but also for the complex drama surrounding its production.

In the realm of sports, Liam Rosenior’s short-lived tenure as Chelsea manager came to an end after a disappointing run of results, lasting less than four months. This decision underscores the high-pressure environment of professional football and the demand for immediate success.

A poignant story emerged concerning the preservation of historical musical instruments, specifically organs, with organists rallying to save these increasingly rare and valuable pieces of cultural heritage, fearing ‘the day the music dies’ as fewer and fewer skilled players remain. Tragedy struck at sea as searchers recovered the body of one crew member from a ship that capsized during a powerful typhoon.

The search continues for the remaining five missing individuals, a grim reminder of the dangers faced by those working in maritime industries. Scientific advancements continue to shape our daily lives, with researchers dedicating decades to breeding improved potato varieties specifically for chip production, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing food quality and agricultural efficiency. In a more unusual turn of events, monkeys at a popular tourist destination are exhibiting peculiar behavior, prompting investigation into the underlying causes.

Consumer news focused on personal care and household solutions, with reviews highlighting the benefits of a Canadian shampoo and conditioner for scalp and hair health, a smart laundry basket designed to resolve domestic disputes, and a roundup of budget-friendly beauty product dupes. Finally, shoppers were alerted to last-minute discounts before the end of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

It’s important to note that the Shopping Trends team operates independently from the journalistic staff at CTV News and may receive commissions through affiliate links





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