Police in Canada are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a 2025 road rage incident that led to an assault in Richmond Hill. The Vancouver Canucks have announced Manny Malhotra as their new head coach. The Eastern Ontario OPP officer who was demoted for slapping an officer's buttock at a golf event has been given a 36-month demotion.

Police in Canada are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a 2025 road rage incident that led to an assault in Richmond Hill.

The York Regional Police have identified Seyed-Houman Mirmoghtadaei as the suspect in the ongoing investigation. The incident occurred in 2025 and has led to a significant police presence in the area. The police are urging anyone with information regarding Mirmoghtadaei's whereabouts to come forward. In other news, the Vancouver Canucks have announced Manny Malhotra as their new head coach.

The appointment comes after a thorough search and is seen as a positive move for the team. Malhotra brings a wealth of experience to the role and is expected to lead the team to success. The Eastern Ontario OPP officer who was demoted for slapping an officer's buttock at a golf event has been given a 36-month demotion. The incident occurred in a private setting and has raised questions about the officer's behavior.

The officer has apologized for their actions and is expected to undergo counseling. In a separate incident, a man who drove at 173 km/h in a deadly crash that killed a woman and two dogs has pleaded guilty and delayed sentencing. The crash occurred in 2023 and has had a significant impact on the community. The man's sentencing has been delayed due to various reasons, including the need for a psychological evaluation.

In other news, the Colwood union is heading to a strike vote amid a dispute over medical leave changes. The union is seeking better working conditions and more support for its members. The dispute has been ongoing for several months and has led to tensions between the union and the employer. In a separate development, volunteers in Congo are cooking up meals to support patients and health workers as the country grapples with an Ebola outbreak.

The volunteers are working tirelessly to provide meals and support to those affected by the outbreak. The outbreak has had a significant impact on the community and has led to a significant increase in cases. In a separate development, the Bank of Canada's Mark Carney has acknowledged the country's economic 'weakness' in a recent statement. Carney noted that the economy is experiencing a 'technical recession' and that there are several factors contributing to this.

The economy is expected to recover in the coming months, but the current situation is a cause for concern. In other news, Robinhood has expanded into Canada with the acquisition of WonderFi. The acquisition is seen as a positive move for both companies and is expected to lead to increased competition in the Canadian market. The iHeartRadio Music Festival is set to feature a star-studded lineup, including BTS, Cardi B, Lainey Wilson, Muse, and Snoop Dogg.

The festival is expected to be a huge success and will feature a variety of performances. A recent survey has found a significant generational gap in attitudes to AI romance. The survey found that younger people are more open to the idea of AI romance, while older people are more skeptical. The findings have raised questions about the impact of AI on relationships and the potential consequences of AI romance.

In a separate development, a record cold is forecast for the East Coast, with heat warnings in place elsewhere in Canada. The weather is expected to be particularly cold in the coming weeks, with temperatures dropping to record lows. In other news, several popular beauty products have been featured in recent articles, including a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that has been praised for its benefits to scalp and hair health.

A laundry basket that has been described as 'smart' has also been featured, with many praising its ability to solve household arguments. A variety of budget-friendly beauty products have also been highlighted, including dupes of more expensive items.

Finally, a list of the best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends has been published





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Canada Police Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Eastern Ontario OPP Golf Event Demotion Strike Vote Medical Leave Changes Congo Ebola Outbreak Volunteers Meals Support Bank Of Canada Mark Carney Economic Weakness Technical Recession Robinhood Wonderfi Acquisition Iheartradio Music Festival BTS Cardi B Lainey Wilson Muse Snoop Dogg Generational Gap AI Romance Record Cold East Coast Heat Warnings Beauty Products Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Laundry Basket Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Dupes Last-Minute Beauty Discounts Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale

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