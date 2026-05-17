Canada News Headlines

A listing of national news headlines for Canada, covering a variety of topics and events. The headlines include local, national, and international news, as well as updates on entertainment, technology, and other trending subjects.

Man dead after Etobicoke apartment stabbing. Suspect and victim may be friends. Alberta Premier Smith open to southern route for potential pipeline to West Coast.

Regina Kennel and Obedience Club celebrates 110th anniversary, annual trials take place. Water ready? Marine Unit hosting vessel inspection and safe boating clinic. Tempered enthusiasm: No spring real estate bloom, but buyers are slowly coming back.

Do what you love: N.B. teen soon to compete at national Skills Canada competition. Taiwan’s president defends U.S. arms purchases that Trump called ‘bargaining chip’. Farm Boy, Kyan Culture brand organic microgreens recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. Former Canada coach Priestman leads Phoenix to final in return from drone spying ban.

Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the market. Steven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. And he wants to talk about it. Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far)





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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