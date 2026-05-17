Canada News Headlines

A collection of noteworthy events from the past weekend.

Montreal Victoire's Maggie Flaherty (91) scored on Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) during overtime PWHL playoff hockey action in Laval, Que. , on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Alberta teachers gather in Calgary for weekend meetings to discuss budget, classroom safety, and policy. A water main break closed Westboro intersection, Hwy. 417 off-ramp. You have to work it out: Premier Danielle Smith says signing MOU shows she is pro-federalist. A forest fire affects travel in northwestern Ont.

Impaired driver on Highway 400 and 11 arrested after continuing past traffic stop. A gas tip could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Confusion around postgraduate work permit language causes rejections. China buys 200 Boeing jets, as stated by Trump, less than expected.

Connor Brown scores the winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship. Vassy Kapelos: From acceptance to shared humanity, what I learned from the Artemis II astronauts





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