Industry Minister Mélanie Joly confirms ongoing talks with Stellantis in Toronto to save jobs at the idled Brampton plant while the automaker sues Unifor over access issues.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed that high-level discussions are currently underway in Toronto as the Canadian government works urgently to resolve the employment crisis for workers at the idled Stellantis Brampton assembly plant. Joly stated that federal and provincial officials, alongside Unifor representatives and Stellantis negotiators, continued their productive meeting on Wednesday to find a viable solution for the workforce.

Government Negotiations Focus on Worker Solutions

During a statement posted to social media on Tuesday night, Joly described the interactions with a Stellantis negotiator as productive and emphasized that the government remains fully committed to securing a favorable outcome for the employees. Despite the noise surrounding the situation, Joly clarified that there were no new specific details to share beyond the confirmation that talks persisted into Wednesday.

Also read Stellantis sues Unifor over Brampton plant blockade, seeks injunction and trespass declaration

The minister highlighted that the primary objective is to address the immediate needs of the workers currently affected by the plant's inactivity. This ongoing diplomatic and labor effort represents the central mechanism through which the government intends to stabilize the situation and prevent further economic disruption in the region.

Murder Mayor and Union Leadership Take Positions

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown mirrored the Minister's optimistic assessment by echoing comments online on Wednesday morning, citing his own productive meeting regarding the future of the automotive facility. Brown articulated a clear priority for the municipal leadership: securing a deal that successfully brings vehicle production back to Brampton and ensures that as many Unifor Local 1285 members as possible return to their jobs.

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Unifor National President Lana Payne has firmly opposed the recent developments, characterizing the proposed sale of the facility as unacceptable in a statement released to CTV News. The union continues to push for an alternative outcome that prioritizes long-term manufacturing stability over the current plan, maintaining that the interests of the workforce must remain the dominant factor in any final agreement.

Legal Conflict Escalates Between Automaker and Union

The negotiation efforts occur against a backdrop of legal conflict, as CTV News reported just one day prior that the automaker is actively suing Unifor. Stellantis alleges that union representatives have blocked access to the property, thereby preventing essential environmental assessment work from proceeding in anticipation of the proposed sale of the site.

In a formal statement of claim filed on November 19, Stellantis accused union members of obstructing entrances using trucks, pylons, and individuals carrying Unifor flags. The company is currently seeking an injunction to legally stop what they describe as the obstruction of their operations and due diligence processes required for the transaction.

Impact on Workers and Future Sale Timeline

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The Brampton assembly plant has been idle since 2023, resulting in more than 2,200 workers being placed on layoff pay while their employment status remains uncertain. The prolonged shutdown has created significant economic pressure on the local community and the workers who depend on the facility for their livelihoods.

Stellantis announced an agreement to sell the plant to Canadian defence contractor Roshel on November 9, with the transaction expected to close by the end of the year. The success of the current government negotiations will directly determine whether production can resume in Brampton or if the site will transition entirely to its new owner, leaving the current workforce without a future at the plant.