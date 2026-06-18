Canada needs to shift focus from commodity nation to brand-building one, says entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson

Canada needs to shift its focus from being a commodity nation to a brand-building one, according to entrepreneur and investor Arlene Dickinson. Dickinson believes that Canada needs to invest in the innovation happening with entrepreneurs in the food and health sectors and in the last mile of commercialization.

Canada needs to shift its focus from being a commodity nation to a brand-building one, according to entrepreneur and investor Arlene Dickinson . Dickinson, who has spent years backing businesses that feed Canadians, believes that the country needs to invest in the innovation happening with entrepreneurs in the food and health sectors.

She suggests that Canada needs to invest in the last mile of commercialization, where the value is, instead of being stuck with commodity markets. Dickinson also emphasizes the importance of food sovereignty, stating that a nation is not sovereign if it doesn't control its food supply. She believes that Canada needs to be louder and prouder about its brand and what it can provide the world, making sure that everything that leaves the country is branded as Canadian.

Dickinson's comments come as the government announces a national agri-food and agriculture strategy, with a focus on investing in manufacturing, processing, and packing. She is thrilled to see this strategy being put in place and believes that it is a step in the right direction. Dickinson's own company, District Ventures, has been investing in consumer packaged goods in the food and beverage and health and wellness sectors for the past decade.

She has seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities in the agri-food industry and believes that Canada needs to shift its focus to become a brand-building nation. Dickinson's comments are timely, given the current trade war and geopolitical conflicts that have brought sovereignty to the forefront. She believes that food sovereignty should be a national priority and that Canada needs to invest in its own food supply to ensure its security.

Dickinson's message is clear: Canada needs to shift its focus from being a commodity nation to a brand-building one, and it needs to do it now





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Arlene Dickinson Canada Commodity Nation Brand-Building Nation Food Sovereignty Innovation Last Mile Of Commercialization

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