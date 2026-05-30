Canada Names World Cup Roster Amid Injury Concerns

Canada coach Jesse Marsch announced his 26-man World Cup squad, relying on several players returning from injury, including captain Alphonso Davies. The team faces Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has placed his trust in the recovery abilities of his players by naming a 26-man World Cup squad that includes several key figures returning from injury.

The 30th-ranked Canadian men's national team has been beset by fitness issues in the buildup to their June 12 tournament opener against 65th-ranked Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto. This prompted Marsch to delay the roster announcement until Friday evening, just ahead of Monday's FIFA deadline. Captain Alphonso Davies, defenders Moise Bombito, Alfie Jones and Richie Laryea, midfielders Ali Ahmed and Jacob Shaffelburg, and forward Promise (Tobi) David are all on the comeback trail from various ailments.

Defenders Alistair Johnston and Derek Cornelius, along with winger Liam Millar, missed significant portions of their club seasons due to injury. While Johnston and Millar have returned to action with Glasgow Celtic and Hull FC respectively, Cornelius, on a season-long loan from Olympique Marseille, has seen limited playing time since rejoining Rangers FC. Defender Luc de Fougerolles spent time in concussion protocol, and midfielder Stephen Eustaquio dealt with a hematoma after a collision with Canadian referee Drew Fischer.

Canada concludes its pre-tournament schedule with matches Monday against 50th-ranked Uzbekistan in Edmonton and against 59th-ranked Ireland next Friday in Montreal. There were few surprises in the roster announcement, as Marsch had expressed confidence in recent days about the condition of his injured players. Forward Daniel Jebbison was omitted, likely because of the speedy Shaffelburg, who spent the week in rehabilitation after January groin surgery. The biggest question mark is when Davies will be ready to play.

The star fullback has been sidelined since tearing his hamstring on May 6 during Bayern Munich's Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain. Davies has played only 102 minutes for Canada since the start of 2025, missing 14 national team matches. He last played for Canada in March 2025, exiting the CONCACAF Nations League third-place match against the United States in the 12th minute with an injury. He subsequently underwent ACL surgery and was out until December.

Teams can replace an outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening match if there is a serious injury or illness; after that, the roster is fixed, although goalkeepers can be replaced at any time. Davies and winger Marcelo Flores missed this week's training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina, for different reasons.

Davies was allowed to continue his rehab in Germany and is scheduled to join the team in Edmonton on Sunday, while Flores will link up after his club Tigres UANL plays Toluca in Saturday's CONCACAF Champions Cup final. Marsch has yet to name his starting goalkeeper for the tournament, saying diplomatically that he cannot go wrong with either Maxime Crepeau or Dayne St. Clair.

He chose a young keeper for the number three role, selecting 22-year-old Owen Goodman, who has yet to earn a senior cap. Jonathan David will lead the Canadian attack, likely alongside Cyle Larin. The only other forwards named are Tani Oluwaseyi and Promise David, who is recovering from hip surgery in February. Whoever starts, Canada needs to improve its offense.

The team has scored only 12 goals in its last 11 matches, with nine coming in four games: victories over Romania (3-0), El Salvador and Venezuela (both 2-0), and a draw with Iceland (2-2). On the positive side, Canada lost only twice in that span (4-1-6, with one draw turning into a penalty shootout loss) and conceded just five goals in those 11 games. When healthy, Johnston has been a fixture at right back with Davies on the left.

The preferred center-back pairing has been Bombito, who anchors the defense, and Cornelius. But with Cornelius lacking game minutes, Jones could step up if fit. The 28-year-old English-born center back has just one cap but has impressed since gaining citizenship in November. Eustaquio and Ismaël Koné are expected to start in central midfield, with Eustaquio, the vice-captain, serving as skipper until Davies is ready.

Both are vital: Eustaquio powers the midfield engine while Koné can be a game-changer. Tajon Buchanan is locked in at right wing, with Ahmed, Millar, Flores and Shaffelburg options on the left. Marsch could also push a healthy Davies further forward to allow Laryea to start at left back





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