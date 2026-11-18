Canada coach Casey Stoney named her 23-player roster for the CONCACAF W Championship, where one win can secure spots at the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. Adriana Leon was left off the squad.

Canada can secure berths in both the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with a single win at the CONCACAF W Championship this month.

Head coach Casey Stoney announced her 23-player roster for the eight-team tournament on Wednesday. For the first time in her tenure, Stoney is preparing Canada to play a game where the results truly matter. She said it has taken too long for this moment to come. Canada has not played a competitive game since August 2024, while some European nations trying to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Brazil have played 20 or more, she said.

Also read Canada names 23-player roster for CONCACAF W Championship World Cup and Olympic qualifier

Stoney Warns of Danger Falling Behind

Stoney took over the national team in January 2025. This is nonsense, Stoney said. I am going to be honest, it is nonsense. We are in danger of falling behind.

Playing top-tier opponents is tough for ninth-ranked Canada because so many are consistently playing qualifiers during international windows, she added. Playing one game, one competitive game to qualify, obviously as a head coach I am going to be like great, Stoney said. But it is so much consequence on one game as well. So we would like more competitive games, she said.

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Where is our Nations League? Where is our Gold Cup? Where is our competitive games in our qualifiers? Arsenal striker Olivia Smith and veteran Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan highlight the roster.

Injuries Keep Huitema Gilles Out of Roster

Manchester United defender Jayde Riviere rejoins the team after missing October's games with an injury, and University of Notre Dame forward Annabelle Chukwu is back after academic commitments kept her out against Denmark. Boston Legacy forward Nichelle Prince will also participate as a training player. Injuries will keep Ottawa Rapid goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais, Chicago Stars forward Jordyn Huitema and Bayern Munich defender Vanessa Gilles from playing.

Adriana Leon was left off the roster, a decision Stoney said she communicated to the veteran forward last week. The coach said she told Leon she was keeping her out of the group because she has not played enough games with her club team, the San Diego Wave. We spent a couple of hours together discussing where she is currently at, Stoney said.

And my message has been clear: until her club situation changes, her national team situation will not change. There has been very little playing time, if any. The roster includes 21 players who were with the national squad for a pair of friendlies against Denmark in Toronto and Montreal in October. Canada battled Denmark to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 9, then won 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Three days later, the Danes took a 4-3 decision at Toronto's BMO Field. Those games should give the national team confidence, Stoney said, but also showed where they need to improve. I am confident that the 21 players that we brought back in are in a good space, she said. Obviously, we have seen them recently.

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I think we know what they are capable of. And this window is about qualifying. That is our ultimate goal. So we need to know that people are ready to come in and perform.

Canada Opens Tournament Against Panama on Nov 28

Canada will open the tournament against Panama in Mansfield, Texas, on Nov. 28. A quarterfinal win would send Canada to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The CONCACAF W Championship runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5. The two finalists and the third-place finisher each earn a berth in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

If the United States, which gets a spot at the Games as host nation, is among the top three teams, the other three semifinalists will all qualify. I am confident in the squad we have selected, and I am looking forward to seeing this group compete when there is so much at stake, Stoney said. We want to qualify for the World Cup and Olympic Games and challenge for the CONCACAF title.

Those are our ambitions, but we know nothing will be handed to us. Panama have shown their quality throughout qualifying, and we know we will have to earn the result. There is a real sense of excitement within the group about the opportunity ahead. The roster is as follows.

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D'Angelo of AFC Toronto, Lysianne Proulx of Ipswich Town FC and Kailen Sheridan of North Carolina Courage. Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan of Chelsea FC, Gabrielle Carle of Washington Spirit, Ashley Lawrence of OL Lyonnes, Jayde Riviere of Manchester United WFC, Jade Rose of Manchester City WFC, Janine Sonis of Denver Summit FC, Elisabeth Tse of Washington Spirit and Shelina Zadorsky of AFC Toronto.

Midfielders: Marie-Yasmine Alidou of Montreal Roses FC, Simi Awujo of Manchester United WFC, Jessie Fleming of Portland Thorns FC, Julia Grosso of Chicago Stars FC, Emma Regan of Denver Summit FC and Carly Wickenheiser of North Carolina Courage. Forwards: Annabelle Chukwu of the University of Notre Dame, Kaylee Hunter of AFC Toronto, Cloe Lacasse of Utah Royals FC, Delaney Baie Pridham of Ottawa Rapid FC, Olivia Smith of Arsenal WFC and Evelyne Viens of Paris FC.