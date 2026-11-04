Hockey Canada required to wear IIHF-approved jerseys at 2026 women's world championship

Hockey Canada says its players have not seen the jerseys they must wear at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship, as a dispute over commercial rights continues in a Swiss court.

Hockey Canada says its players have not yet seen the jerseys they will be required to wear at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship. The organization said in a release Wednesday that Canada must wear jerseys designed by the International Ice Hockey Federation and its jersey supplier True Hockey.

The requirement starts Friday, when the women's national team faces Sweden in Herning, Denmark. The mandate comes during a dispute between member nations and the IIHF over control of commercial rights for national team jerseys. The IIHF announced an agreement with True Hockey in a press release last October. That release stated the company would be the exclusive supplier of team uniforms and apparel for all IIHF member national associations for all international events beginning in 2026-27.

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Hockey Canada and USA Hockey Push Back

Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have apparel and jersey contracts of their own in place with Bauer and CCM, respectively. Both organizations have been pushing back against the IIHF requirement in a Swiss court. IIHF bylaws state that the federation has final approval on jersey designs. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 4, 2026.

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The jersey issue adds a new layer to an ongoing commercial rights battle between the IIHF and its member nations. Hockey Canada has its own longstanding apparel agreement with Bauer, while USA Hockey is contracted with CCM. Those existing deals conflict with the IIHF's plan to use True Hockey as the exclusive supplier for all member associations starting in 2026-27. The dispute has been taken to a Swiss court, where Hockey Canada and USA Hockey are pushing back.

Despite the legal challenge, the IIHF requirement takes effect for Canada at the women's world championship this week. Canada's players will wear the IIHF-designed jerseys when they face Sweden on Friday in Herning, Denmark. Hockey Canada said in its Wednesday release that the players have not yet seen the jerseys they will be required to wear. The IIHF announced its agreement with True Hockey last October, setting the stage for the uniform change.

IIHF Jersey Agreement Takes Effect

The federation said True Hockey would be the exclusive supplier of team uniforms and apparel for all IIHF member national associations for all international events. That agreement begins in the 2026-27 season, but the jersey requirement is already being applied at the 2026 women's world championship. Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have been pushing back in a Swiss court against the IIHF mandate. IIHF bylaws give the federation final approval on jersey designs, according to the organization.

The dispute centers on control of commercial rights for national team jerseys. Canada opens its tournament schedule Friday against Sweden in Herning, Denmark. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 4, 2026.