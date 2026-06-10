A new digital safety bill would bar children under 16 from social media unless platforms meet safety standards and would create a regulator to enforce AI chatbot safeguards.

The Canadian government unveiled a new digital safety bill on Wednesday that seeks to reshape how young people interact with online platforms. The legislation would prohibit children younger than 16 from accessing social media services unless those services can demonstrate that they meet a set of government‑defined safety standards.

This approach mirrors a policy introduced earlier in the year by Australia, which became the first country to enforce a blanket ban on social media for users under the age of 16. In Australia, the rule prompted social media firms to collectively deactivate the accounts of almost five million teenagers within a month of its implementation.

Canadian officials hope that a similar framework will protect children from the mental health risks, exposure to harmful content, and cyberbullying that have been linked to unsupervised social media use. In addition to the age‑based restrictions, the bill proposes the creation of a national digital regulator tasked with overseeing the safety of artificial intelligence chatbots.

The regulator would be empowered to draft and enforce standards that ensure AI conversational agents do not disseminate disinformation, facilitate illegal activity, or fail to alert authorities about imminent threats. The timing of the proposal is notable because it follows a high‑profile lawsuit filed by families of victims of one of Canada's deadliest mass shootings.

The plaintiffs allege that the maker of a popular AI chatbot was aware that the perpetrator had used the service to plan the attack but failed to notify law enforcement. By establishing clearer responsibilities for AI providers, the government aims to close gaps that critics say allowed dangerous information to circulate unchecked.

The bill is expected to undergo several months of parliamentary debate before it can be passed into law, with officials estimating that the legislative process could take up to a year. Once enacted, the digital regulator is projected to become operational within eighteen months. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who leads a slim majority government, faces the challenge of securing enough support for the measure before Parliament breaks for its summer recess. Internationally, other nations are watching closely.

France, Denmark and Poland have signalled intentions to tighten rules governing children's access to social media, while Greece announced plans to bar users under fifteen from platforms starting in January 2027. The Canadian initiative therefore sits within a broader global trend of governments seeking to impose stricter controls on digital environments in order to safeguard younger citizens and manage emerging technologies





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