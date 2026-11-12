Canada Minister Joly Mediates Stellantis and Unifor Dispute Over Brampton Plant Sale

Industry Minister Melanie Joly leads four-way talks between Stellantis, Unifor, and Ontario officials to resolve tensions surrounding the sale of the Brampton assembly plant to Roshel. The meeting aims to address labor concerns after collective bargaining collapsed in September 2026.

Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly is convening a critical four-way meeting in Toronto on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to address the escalating conflict surrounding Stellantis Canada. The high-stakes discussion includes representatives from the automaker, Unifor, which organizes more than 9,000 workers in Canada, and officials from the Ontario government. This diplomatic intervention arrives just days after Stellantis announced its decision to sell its Brampton, Ontario, assembly facility to Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel for an undisclosed financial amount.

Bargaining Collapse and Union Reaction

Unifor national president Lana Payne has strongly condemned the transaction, labeling the sale of the Brampton facility as the worst-case scenario for the workforce. Payne stated that Stellantis betrayed its members through an underhanded deal that allows the automaker to sell the plant and abandon its commitments to the employees. The collective bargaining negotiations between Stellantis and Unifor formally broke down in September 2026, immediately following the automaker signing a memorandum of understanding with Roshel to target the sale of the facility.

Also read Stellantis signs deal to sell idle Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly criticize sale

Government Denial of Prior Involvement

Minister Joly's office moved to clarify the government's position regarding the transaction, explicitly denying reports that emerged late Wednesday indicating her involvement in the negotiations that led to the sale. The office stated that the minister never met with Roshel during the process, distancing the federal government from the specific terms of the agreement. This clarification was issued even as Industry Minister Joly prepared to hold a direct meeting with Stellantis, Unifor, and Ontario representatives in Toronto.

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Stellantis Leadership and Negotiation Context

Stellantis Canada president and CEO Trevor Longley has been at the center of these labor relations, having previously exchanged a negotiation binder with Unifor National President Lana Payne. That symbolic exchange marked the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Stellantis in Toronto on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The initial talks were intended to address labor conditions but ultimately failed, leading to the subsequent announcement of the plant sale and the current ministerial intervention.

Impact on Workforce and Future Steps

The upcoming meeting in Toronto represents a significant attempt to mitigate the impact of the Brampton plant sale on the more than 9,000 workers represented by Unifor. The discussion involves navigating the transition of the facility to Roshel while addressing the concerns raised by the union regarding worker commitments and job security. The outcome of these four-way talks will likely determine the immediate future of labor relations at the Brampton assembly plant and the broader relationship between the automaker and its Canadian workforce.