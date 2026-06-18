Canada, Mexico and US to hold first trilateral meeting on North American trade deal

Canadian, Mexican and American officials will hold their first trilateral meeting to review the North American trade deal on July 1, a Mexican government official says. Mexico's Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard posted a video on social media on Thursday announcing the meeting in regards to the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Canadian, Mexican and American officials will have their first trilateral meeting to review the North American trade deal on July 1, a Mexican government official says.

Mexico's Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard posted a video on social media on Thursday announcing the meeting in regards to the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. On July 1, officials from the three countries will hold a virtual meeting to present their positions on the future of the free trade agreement. The meeting comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments deriding the trade deal that he signed during his first term.

Trump said he's not a 'big fan' of CUSMA, which he negotiated in his first term, but that predecessor NAFTA was 'the worst trade agreement ever made.

' Trump also again threatened to terminate the deal, which is up for review on July 1. 'I'm not a big fan of it. I liked it because it got us out of NAFTA,' the president told reporters on Wednesday, referring to the trilateral trade deal that predated CUSMA.

'I would rather leave it unsigned. I'd rather have it terminated,' he said, suggesting that he would rather the agreement 'expire immediately' rather than in 10 years. According to the text of the agreement, a country needs to give its counterparts six months' written notice before pulling out. Trump wants CUSMA to expire 'immediately.

' However, Mexico and Canada have both signalled that they want to extend the deal, and both have been talking with U.S. officials to work out specific trade irritants. LeBlanc met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G7 this week. The minister described the meeting as positive, saying that Canada has 'made progress' on resolving issues raised by Greer.

'We also talked about issues that are important to Canadian workers and the Canadian economy. So it's by no means a one-way conversation,' the minister said. The trilateral trade agreement is up for review this summer, and officials from the three countries have only been meeting one-on-one in recent weeks.

July 1 is the date that the text of the agreement says the countries need to signal that they wish to extend the agreement past its 2036 expiration - though rolling reviews can continue for the next decade. Notice of the trilateral get-together comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments deriding the trade deal that he signed during his first term.

Trump also again threatened to terminate the deal, which is up for review on July 1.

'I'm not a big fan of it. I liked it because it got us out of NAFTA,' the president told reporters on Wednesday, referring to the trilateral trade deal that predated CUSMA.

'I would rather leave it unsigned. I'd rather have it terminated,' he said, suggesting that he would rather the agreement 'expire immediately' rather than in 10 years. According to the text of the agreement, a country needs to give its counterparts six months' written notice before pulling out. Trump wants CUSMA to expire 'immediately.

' The trilateral trade agreement is up for review this summer, and officials from the three countries have only been meeting one-on-one in recent weeks. July 1 is the date that the text of the agreement says the countries need to signal that they wish to extend the agreement past its 2036 expiration - though rolling reviews can continue for the next decade





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