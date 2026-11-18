Canadian officials confirm ongoing confidential talks with Meta regarding news content restoration. Stakeholders demand fair compensation matching Google's terms before any exemption is granted.

Canadian Culture Minister Marc Miller confirmed on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that the federal government remains engaged in confidential discussions with Meta regarding the restoration of news content on its platforms. These negotiations occur against a complex backdrop of recent trade disputes and ongoing efforts to enforce fair compensation for Canadian journalism under the Online News Act.

Government Stance on Meta News Restoration

Miller declined to disclose specifics of the dialogue between Ottawa and the technology giant, stating unequivocally that the government does not comment on ongoing negotiations with private entities. His comments followed a Politico report from the previous day, which indicated that both parties were nearing an agreement before broader trade talks with the United States collapsed in August.

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The Online News Act, which came into force in 2023, mandates that digital platforms like Meta and Google compensate news publishers for their content. Meta responded by blocking news entirely from Facebook and Instagram across Canada. Google, however, has already secured an exemption after agreeing to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets, setting a precedent that many industry players believe Meta should also meet.

Stakeholder Positions on Compensation and Exemptions

Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, emphasized that any exemption for Meta must come with fair compensation comparable to what Google provides. He warned that allowing the company to provide content for free would return the industry to a dark period where platform algorithms dictated media viability. Deegan also raised concerns about selective deals favoring major publishers over independent voices.

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Kevin Desjardins, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, added nuance to the debate by noting that a deal is only valid once finalized. He stated that the door remains open for Meta to gain an exemption, provided they offer genuine value to publishers. This includes compensation for the use of content in artificial intelligence products, which was a significant point of contention during the initial legislative debates.

Trade Context and Future Implications

The potential Meta agreement was previously linked to wider United States-Canada trade negotiations, which Ottawa terminated after accusing the White House of imposing last-minute changes that threatened Canadian sovereignty. Reports suggested Meta's proposal included stopping the news block, pursuing commercial deals, and funding two positions at the Canadian Journalism Collective in exchange for an exemption from the law.

Industry leaders remain vigilant about the implications of any weakened version of the Online News Act. There is a consensus that all publishers, regardless of size, should be treated equally to prevent outside influence from distorting the media landscape. The government's refusal to comment on the specifics means that the outcome of these talks will depend entirely on the terms offered by Meta and accepted by publishers in the coming weeks.