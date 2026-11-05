Canada Merges BDC and EDC, Launches Sovereign Wealth Fund in Budget Overhaul

The Carney government unveils a massive restructuring of federal financing agencies, merging BDC and EDC into a single bank and creating the $25-billion Canada Strong Fund to boost private investment and streamline business support.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's federal budget proposes the most significant restructuring of Canada's public financing landscape in decades, aiming to simplify a fragmented system and aggressively attract private capital. The core of this ambitious overhaul involves merging the Business Development Bank of Canada ( BDC) and Export Development Canada ( EDC) into a single, unified development bank. This consolidation is designed to eliminate inefficiencies and create a more muscular ecosystem for supporting Canadian companies both domestically and internationally.

Consolidating BDC and EDC Into Single Entity

The proposed merger combines two major Crown corporations that currently operate with a combined workforce of 5,100 employees and hold $128-billion in assets. By integrating these institutions, Ottawa intends to create one powerful development bank capable of backing small and medium-sized enterprises with greater ease and reach. This single entity will streamline the process for businesses seeking financing, removing the administrative complexity of navigating two separate agencies with overlapping mandates.

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The primary goal of this consolidation is to provide low-cost financing and comprehensive support to businesses expanding their operations at home and abroad. A more effective and unified financing cluster is expected to help the federal government meet its target of attracting $500-billion in new private-sector investment to Canada over the next five years. This effort supports the broader 2025 budget objective of securing $1-trillion in total investment, addressing long-standing concerns about Canada's competitiveness in global capital markets.

Restructuring Infrastructure and Growth Funds

Accountability for the Canada Infrastructure Bank will shift from the Housing and Infrastructure Minister to the Minister of Finance, reflecting its central role in national economic strategy. This crown corporation, which serves as the government's main tool for financing major infrastructure projects, will also assume responsibility for the Canada Indigenous Loan Program. This move centralizes oversight of key development tools under the finance portfolio to ensure better alignment with fiscal policy.

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Additionally, the Canada Growth Fund, a $15-billion subsidiary of the PSP Investments pension fund, will receive a broader mandate. Originally focused on clean and low-carbon investments, the fund will expand its scope to support a wider range of strategic initiatives. The Canada Infrastructure Bank will serve as a hub for debt financing and securing Indigenous support for major projects, while the Growth Fund will likely engage in more diverse strategic investments.

Launching the Canada Strong Sovereign Wealth Fund

A centerpiece of the budget is the legislation to establish the Canada Strong Fund, announced in April as the country's first national sovereign wealth fund. This standalone, arm's-length Crown corporation will operate with its own chief executive officer and board of directors. Capitalized at $25-billion, the fund is designed to take minority equity stakes in strategically important projects and companies, often through co-investments on deals that already have federal backing.

This sovereign wealth fund represents a shift toward a more aggressive investment posture. Ottawa explicitly states that financing Crown corporations are expected to have a greater risk tolerance than private-sector peers. The Canada Strong Fund will complement the other restructured agencies by focusing on high-impact, strategic investments rather than traditional lending, aiming to leverage public capital to draw in additional private funding for critical sectors.

Tax Incentives and Global Investment Strategy

Alongside structural changes, the budget introduces new tax incentives to compete with the United States. The Canada Growth Incentive increases exemptions and deferrals for capital gains up to $15-million for entrepreneurs, including when rolling over proceeds from one investment into another small business. Budget documents state this measure will help level the playing field with the U.S., which already offers similar tax breaks for capital investments.

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Funding for Invest in Canada will also be retooled, with $181-million earmarked over four years starting in 2027-28. This agency, led by CEO Gurinder Grewal and board chair Dominic Barton, will hire financial-sector experts and establish a presence in key global markets to attract foreign capital from major asset managers and pension funds. The government plans to continue hosting high-level investment summits, building on the success of the September event that attracted executives managing over $100-trillion in assets to Toronto.