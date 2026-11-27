Canada's men's basketball team clinches a spot in the 2027 FIBA World Cup in Qatar after Argentina defeated the Bahamas, despite a 84-78 loss to Uruguay.

Canada's men's basketball team has secured its qualification for the 2027 FIBA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the sole team from the combined Americas qualifying groups to clinch a berth. The achievement comes despite a setback on Thursday, as the Canadian squad fell 84-78 to Uruguay in Montevideo during FIBA Americas World Cup qualifying action.

Qualification Secured Through Group Standings

Canada earned its ticket to the global tournament through the standings rather than a direct victory on this specific day. The team is currently leading Group F with an impressive 8-1 record. Uruguay and Argentina follow closely behind, each holding a 7-2 record. The qualification rules state that the three best teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team, advance to the World Cup. As the reigning World Cup bronze medallist, Canada remains the only team from the two Americas groups to have officially booked their spot so far.

Also read Blue Jackets prospect Oscar Hemming cleared to play for Finland at 2027 World Juniors

Canada's High Scoring Effort Falls Short

On the court, Kelly Olynyk led all scorers with a game-high 21 points, but his efforts were not sufficient to overcome the host nation. Jahvon Blair contributed 17 points, and Trae Bell-Haynes added 15 points for the Canadian side. Despite the strong individual performances, the team could not hold off a determined Uruguay squad. The loss did not hinder their overall qualification status given their superior record in the group.

Uruguay's Dominant Performance in Montevideo

Uruguay controlled the game from the opening tip, building an 11-point edge in the first quarter. They extended this lead to take a 42-26 advantage into halftime. Santiago Vescovi top-scored for the hosts with 17 points, and five other Uruguayan players scored in double figures. The lead seemed insurmountable at 79-61 with only 3:06 remaining in the game.

Advertisement

Late Rally Cannot Change The Outcome

Canada mounted a significant comeback late in the fourth quarter, sparking a 14-0 run that closed the gap to within three points. Kadre Gray hit a crucial jumper with 31 seconds left to make it a one-possession game. However, a three-point foul called against Thomas Scrubb with just three seconds remaining proved decisive. This error allowed Joaquin Rodriguez to score, putting Uruguay ahead by eight points and sealing the 84-78 victory for the hosts.

Argentina's Win Solidifies Canada's Path

The Canadian qualification was secured concurrently with results from other matches in the qualifying window. In a separate game, Argentina defeated the Bahamas with a commanding 102-65 score. This result ensured that Canada remained in a strong position within the group standings. The combination of their own strong record and the results of their competitors guaranteed their advancement to the 2027 tournament in Qatar.